Extra Point: Boston College To Host Football "Mega Camp" This Weekend
It's that time of year when actual athletic seasons begin winding down, with really just a few spring sports left to play out their 2025 season. However, for football staffs, that means camp season is upon us, and Boston College will host an impressive one this weekend.
On June 1, BC is set to host a football "Mega Camp," with nearly 60 schools present to evaluate, develop and educate local talent in the greater New England area and beyond. The camp itself is hosted by Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien as the first in a series of summer events meant to give recruits the opportunity to play in front of as many FBS, FCS, DII and DIII coaches as possible - all of which will be in attendance this weekend.
Several players have begun posting their invited and acceptances to social media, including three-sport 2027 player Jacob Lockett of Blue Valley High School.
While this may look like a common practice for football coaches across the country, it really isn't. Very few coaches have the network to pull off something like this just two years on the job, but O'Brien does, and that should excite every BC fan about the class that he and the rest of the staff are attempting to bring in for the 2026 cycle and beyond.
The Eagles currently sit at 19th in the 247Sports Composite rankings, and could be looking squarely at a top-30 class in the country once the smoke clears. With O'Brien's pedigree and pro-style offense, that might mean that the Eagles could be one of the sneakier teams in the ACC next season when it comes to talent.