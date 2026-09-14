Four Star Power Forward Ian Condon Takes Official Visit to Boston College, Attends Red Bandanna Game

On what is annually the most important night of the year for the Boston College football program, the men’s basketball team used it as part of a major recruiting pitch for one of the top-ranked forwards in the 2027 class, Ian Condon of Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

A consensus four-star prospect, Condon took his official visit to Chestnut Hill, Mass., this past weekend and attended the Eagles’ Red Bandanna Game on Friday night, in which they defeated Rutgers 28-21, with head coach Luke Murray and plenty of his staff there to show him around and even let him stand on the sideline before the game.

“A big thank you to Coach Murray and staff for hosting me on an Official Visit!” Condon posted on his X/Twitter account. “Go Eagles!”

The No. 1 player from D.C. in his class, according to 247Sports and On3, as well as the No. 77 overall player in the country and the No. 14 power forward by 247, Condon boasts offers from 16 Division-I programs, including the likes of NC State, Georgia Tech, Florida, Notre Dame, Cal, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Villanova.

BC is the fourth school Condon has visited since Aug. 29, when he officially began taking OV’s (official visits). He started his tour in Raleigh, N.C., with the Wolfpack.

“Condon is an inside-out forward who combines power, skill, and a high motor,” 247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein said of Condon. “He has a naturally broader frame, with a bulky but defined upper body, tree trunk legs, and glaring power. Simply put, he plays very hard. He truly sprints the floor and runs like a dump truck downhill. He lacks ideal quickness or vertical pop in the lane, but has a bit of sneaky bounce with momentum or in open space.”

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound wing averaged 20.4 points per game on 55.0 percent shooting from the field, along with 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks, en route to First Team ALL-MET honors as a junior.

Condon also averaged over 18.0 points per game in the Nike EYBL summer league with Team Melo, connecting on 36.0 percent of his 3-pointers with roughly seven attempts per game. He additionally grabbed 6.5 rebounds per outing, including 2.1 offensive boards.

Just over a week ago, Murray landed a commitment from 2027 combo guard Tre Keith, who is the program’s highest-rated signing since the beginning of the recruiting-database era.

Condon would be another massive pickup for the program as it continues its reconstruction process since the end of the Earl Grant era, which officially kicked off after the 2025-26 season ended.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.