Duke, North Carolina Home Games Headline BC Men's Basketball's ACC Schedule

The Boston College men’s basketball program’s 2026-27 conference schedule has officially been revealed, with times for the games still to be announced.

The Eagles will play a total of 18 ACC matchups, starting on Jan. 2 with a home matchup against North Carolina, followed by one versus Clemson on Jan. 5.

Their first ACC road game of the season, the program’s first under head coach Luke Murray, arrives on Jan. 9 at Virginia Tech, and that road stand continues with a trip to Virginia on Jan. 13, giving the players a bit of time to rest up back on the Heights before heading back down to the state “for Lovers.”

The next six games — Duke on Jan. 16, Syracuse on Jan. 19, Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, Louisville on Jan. 27, Wake Forest on Feb. 2, and Notre Dame on Feb. 6 — rotate between home and away contests, starting with the matchup against the Blue Devils in Conte Forum.

After the “Holy War” tilt versus the Fighting Irish, BC will host Georgia Tech on Feb. 9, followed by a road contest at NC State and two home games in a row, first against SMU on Feb. 16 and then Virginia Tech on Feb. 20.

The dates are set 🗓️



Our 2026-27 ACC schedule is here 🏀



🎟️ https://t.co/bhpRVYPv9b

📰 https://t.co/tJiN5auS2Z pic.twitter.com/YBg2hJLcmI — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) September 9, 2026

Three of the last four games of the season will be played as visitors, consisting of going to California on Feb. 24, Stanford on Feb. 27, and Notre Dame on March 6, while a March 3 affair against FSU closes out the home conference slate.

Over the past two seasons under former head coach Earl Grant, the Eagles went 8-30 in league play, failing to reach the ACC Tournament in both years. This season is projected to be a major turnaround campaign for the program on multiple levels, as the former UConn assistant coach Murray wiped the staff and roster almost entirely clean from Grant’s former regime.

Apart from changing the entire coaching, front office, and player development staff and signing 11 players from the transfer portal after he was hired back in late March, Murray has also started building a future for the program.

This past weekend, the Eagles landed a commitment from 2027 combo guard Tre Kieth, who boasts a four-star rating from 247Sports. The Tri-Cities High School product is the highest-rated recruit to commit to the program in the modern recruiting-database era, and it has completely shifted the narrative regarding BC’s national-recruiting abilities.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Murray add at least a couple more top-tier pieces to his first recruiting class as head coach in the coming months.

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