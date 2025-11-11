BC Bulletin

"It Blew Every Visit Out of the Water," 2026 LB Demeterius Thompson Recaps Boston College Trip

The Southeast Missouri State commit is the latest flip target for the Eagles in the 2026 class. Check out his reaction to his first ever visit to Chestnut Hill.

Mason Woods

2026 prospect Demeterius Thompson (4) sheds a tackler on a rush attempt.
2026 prospect Demeterius Thompson (4) sheds a tackler on a rush attempt. / Credit @itailerman.photography on Instagram
While the on-field results for Bill O'Brien in his second season as Boston College head coach continue to be underwhelming, the future looks as bright as ever as the Eagles have put together a strong 2026 recruiting class with time to add even more talent ahead of the December early signing period.

This past weekend, Boston College not only played host to the SMU Mustangs, but to a group of potential future Eagles' commits as well, one of which was blown away by his time in Chestnut Hill.

2026 edge rusher Demeterius Thompson from Clayton High School in Missouri spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI this week about his game day visit, sharing details on his recruitment and relationship with the coaching staff.

Speaking on what stuck out to him most about the trip, Thompson said, "Just how committed everyone in the program is to being the best they can be. Everything was organized and perfect."

He continued, "I was shocked when they sent me a multi-page questionnaire to learn more about me as a person. They had my favorite foods and snacks waiting for me at the game. My favorite thing I got to do was meeting Coach O'Brien. He is a football legend."

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien alongside former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his time with New England.
Dec 4, 2011; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive coodinator/quarterbacks Bill O'Brien (left) talks with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during a break in the action against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31 -24. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 230 lb. prospect compared his time in Chestnut Hill to other visits he's taken, saying, "It blew every visit out of the water. My entire itinerary was typed out and delivered to me. They had all of my favorite things waiting for me. They even asked if there was anything I wanted to see while I was in Boston."

He continued, "I'm blessed to be recruiting by such great schools, but it's hard to compare to an east coast school that has been playing football since 1893."

Thompson committed to Southeast Missouri State in July of this year, but has received interest from several division one programs this fall, such as Ohio, Buffalo, Miami (Ohio) and more. The senior said the Eagles got involved with his recruitment in early October, and he has since been communicating with defensive line coach Jordan Thomas.

He spoke on what his best strengths as a player, saying, "My best aspects as a recruit are my potential, coachability and athletic ability. I've only been playing football for four years, and many of those without proper nutrition and training. I'm very excited to get into a program like Boston College and see what I can become."

He shared some of his impressive measurables, saying, "I don't believe there are a lot of recruits who can run a 4.7 second 40-yard dash at 230 lbs., dunk a basketball and win state in the triple jump. This offseason I will be working to add even more size and strength to my game. I plan to be 245 lbs. by August of 2026."

As a senior this season for Clayton, the physically impressive defender, in just nine games, logged 48 tackles with 9.0 sacks and even got involved on the offensive end, scoring five touchdowns.

Although he remains unranked by major recruiting outlets, Thompson is a high ceiling prospect with major upside if given time to fully develop as a player, which is exactly what a program in the rebuilding stage needs.

As of now, the Eagles hold 26 commitments in the 2026 class with the early signing period set to open on December 3.

