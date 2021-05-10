Boston College Men's Basketball Adds '21 JUCO Guard Jaeden Zackery

BC goes out of their usual zone to grab a JUCO guard

Boston College head coach Earl Grant continued to add the Class of '21 with the addition of point guard Jaeden Zackery (Chipola College). The Wisconsin native has four years of eligibility according to reports, and was reportedly recruited by new assistant coach Jim Molinari.

Zackery from Salem, Wisconsin averaged 12.5 points per game on 52.1% shooting from the field and 42.% shooting from three point range. He was named Third Team All American for National Junior College Athletic Association.

Boston College now has four true freshmen on the roster. Gianni Thompson a forward from Brimmer and May committed to the previous regime, while Grant has added Kanye Jones from Florida, Devin McGlockton from Georgia, and now Jaeden Zackery. Also through the transfer portal he has added Quinten Post (Mississippi State), Brevin Galloway (College of Charleston) and TJ Bickerstaff (Drexel).

