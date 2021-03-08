Boston College "Up There" After New Offer to '22 Defensive Back Jeremiah Cooper

Boston College continues to make new offers over the past month, offering '22 safety Jeremiah Cooper from El Paso, Texas. Currently the junior does not have a star ranking on 247sports, but does have a huge offer list that includes Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and a variety of Group of five schools.

We spoke with Jeremiah Cooper shortly after he received his offer, he spoke to us about his BC offer and where he stands with the Eagles.

There were multiple coaches that connected with the Lone Star native. "I talked to head coach Jeff Hafley & my position coach, (defensive backs coach) Coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim." The staff talked to him about what they liked about his film. "They just told me they really liked my film and they would love to have me up there. I’m a talented defensive back."

Even though he is not in BC's traditional recruiting footprint, Cooper is familiar with the program. "I knew BC was a very sold team & I'm just blessed they gave me an opportunity," he explained. The offer caught his attention, and pushed BC up his rankings. When asked where the Eagles land in his preferences he said "BC is definitely up there but my recruiting is picking up so I’m not sure yet." The young defensive back does plan on making a visit when he it is safe to do so.



You can check out Cooper's HUDL film below:

