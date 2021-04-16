Boston College The Latest Offer For '22 Ohio Defensive End/OLB Mani Powell

Boston College makes an offer to a multi-faceted player out of the Class of 2022, we spoke to him shortly after his offer.

Boston College football continues to be active in the Class of 2022, giving an offer to Mani Powell, a defensive end/outside linebacker out of Canton (OH).

Powell, a 6'3 225 pound junior, currently also holds offers from Arkansas, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina and a handful of MAC schools. Per 247sports.com, he currently is ranked a three star recruit, and the #27 recruit in the state of Ohio. BC Bulletin spoke with Powell shortly after his Boston College offer.

The offer came on a phone call with Coach Matt Thurin and a "couple of other coaches" according to Powell. The coaches talked to the recruit and explained what they liked about his game. "They liked that I played with an aggressive attitude and that I play the game with love," he explained.

His recruitment is moving along and the young defensive recruit, feels fortunate for the offers he's received. "Every opportunity means a lot to me because I’m blessed and thankful for each and everything I have as we all are so it means god is with me." He stays in touch with Boston College frequently, and plans to visit at some point this summer.

Boston College currently does not have any defensive ends committed to the team in the Class of 2022 cycle.

You can check out Powell's HUDL below:

You May Also Enjoy:

Boston College Coaches React To New Balance Deal

Boston College & New Balance Deal More Than Just Shoes

Boston College Ranks 54th in ESPN's FPI

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here