Boston College Makes Top 8 For '22 DB Mansoor Delane

Boston College made the Top 8 for Archbishop HS in Severn (MD). The 6-1 cornerback also named Illinois, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Vanderbilt and Minnesota.

Delane has three official visits already set, heading to Virginia Tech, Illinois and Maryland in the month of June. He is rated an 86 on 247sports, and the 68th ranked cornerback in the Class of '22. There is no word if he is going to visit Boston College with his fourth visit. You can check out Delane's HUDL film below.

Boston College has only one defensive back committed to the Class of '22. Jamaal Hood (St. Frances, MD) was the first commitment from the class. Jeff Hafley's staff have dozens of offers out for the position to players around the country including A'Khoury Lyde who is visiting Boston College in June.

In related recruiting news, Ryan Turner from Chaminade, Florida committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. He had Boston College in his final two before picking the Buckeyes.

