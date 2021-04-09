Boston College Makes Top Five For Defensive End Micah Wing

A three star defensive out of Delaware has the Eagles on his list along with a handful of ACC and Big Ten programs

Micah Wing a '22 defensive end out of Bear (DE) announced his top five schools this week, and the Boston College Eagles made the list.

In the video above, Wing announced a top five of Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Penn State, and Virginia Tech to go along with the Eagles. The three star recruit is considered the #3 recruit in Delaware and #45 defensive end in the country by 247sports.com. Shortly after he made his selections, BC Bulletin spoke with the junior about having Boston College on his list.

There were a myriad of reasons he is high on the Eagles, including the coaches."BC is all around a great school," Wing said. "I can trust the coaches... the way they operate things is one of a kind. I really enjoy talking to the staff especially Coach O and going over film."

Playing in the ACC is also attractive to Wing, which makes sense given that three of his five schools are in the conference. "They have a good network going. When a team is competing with a power school like Clemson, of course they will catch any recruits eye." With his other two schools residing in the Big Ten, it is clear that Wing would prefer to play in a Power Five conference

The staff has also done a nice job explaining the college and it's advantages to Wing. The academic prestige of the school was brought up by Wing. "Even after college ,,, BC is located in Massachusetts where a lot of great people reside. I know i can resort back after my career and take off in another."

While there is no favorite yet out of the grouping, Boston College appears to have a good shot at Wing. He concluded "It’s something i would want to be a part of."

You May Also Enjoy:

'22 Defensive End Kennedy Chase "Loves" Boston College Offer

Alex Newhook Signs With Colorado Avalanche

Boston College Adds Assistant Chris Markwood

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here