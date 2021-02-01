Boston College's National Signing Day 2021 Preview

Boston College has most of their 2021 class wrapped up as they have 24 recruits committed, 12 of which are already enrolled and on campus. Currently there are no committed players that have yet to enroll. However, there are a few names left to keep an eye on for National Signing Day which comes on Wednesday. On top of a few names to monitor, Jeff Hafley will meet with the media to talk about the recent class along with more recent commitments like Drew Kendall.

Read More: Twelve Early Enrollees, Three Transfers Join Boston College

Andre Stewart (S): Previously an Auburn commit, Stewart is a four star commit that has a steadily growing offer list that includes Florida, LSU, Kentucky, Louisville, Penn State and Oregon. Boston College offered him shortly after he decommitted from the Tigers, but given his rather lengthy list of blue chip schools it will be tough for the Eagles to bring him.

Garfield Lawrence (DE/OLB): Recently committed to Houston, is off the board.

George Rooks (DT): Recently committed to Michigan, is off the board.

Armond Scott (WR/ATH): Not sure where Boston College is with this recruit, but the Kentucky decommit currently sits uncommitted. He holds offers from the Eagles, Iowa State, Michigan State amongst others.

At this point it doesn't look promising that Boston College will add any other players to this class, but anything can happen. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any breaking news as we get closer to National Signing Day.

