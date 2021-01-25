Twelve Early Enrollees, Transfers Join Boston College Football

It was a big day in Chestnut Hill on Sunday as 16 new players officially landed on campus ready to join the Boston College football program. The group includes 12 true freshmen and four transfers.

Below are the list of players who are now on campus:

True Freshmen

Shawn Asbury - Defensive Back

Lewis Bond - Running Back/WR

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Xavier Coleman - Running Back

Donovan Ezeiruaku - Defensive lineman/linebacker

Drew Kendall - Offensive Lineman

Ilija Krajnovic - Offensive Lineman

Connor Lytton - Kicker

Emmett Morehead- Quarterback

Casey Phinney - Linebacker

Dante Reynolds - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back/Linebacker

Transfers

Gunner Daniel - Long Snapper (Wagner)

Isaiah Graham Mobley - Linebacker (Temple)



In previous years Boston College typically would only get a handful of freshmen on campus early. In terms of scholarship and class accounting, these early enrollees technically count towards the previous year's count. Because 2020 had such a small class, Jeff Hafley and his staff were able to get almost half of his 2021 class on campus early. This will allow the freshmen to practice during the spring and get them more up to speed and conditioned for the collegiate level. Having a large group is a big boost for program depth moving into the following season.

Given the way that the school can play with the numbers, Boston College is in a very advantageous situation moving forward. The Eagles still have plenty of spots to add to the 2021 class if they have room as a program with the 85 scholarship cap. Also moving forward to 2022, the Eagles will again be able to bring in a big group early.

