Reports: NCAA To Recommend End To Recruiting "Dead Period" on May 31

College athletic programs have not been able to meet face to face with recruits since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past thirteen months, all interactions between school personnel and these recruits has had to be virtually, whether over the phone, text or most frequently by Zoom. According to a report by Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, that could all change on June 1.

Per the report, it appears if the NCAA is preparing to allow recruits to visit schools starting on that date. Dodd says this will become a "quiet period" where recruits will be allowed on campus, and visit with staff, and camps can be held. The big key here is that infection rates need to continue to decline, which should be the case given the huge rise of vaccinations around the country.

The current dead period has been in place since last March, and has been extended eight times since the original decision. Multiple schools around the country have already begun to schedule live visits with recruits, and the recruits have been publicly sharing those dates on social media. At the time of this writing we have yet to see a Boston College recruit publicly announce a visit to Chestnut Hill.

This news is going to be a welcome update for Boston College staff and the recruits that are talking with. Since arriving in Chestnut Hill, second year head coach Jeff Hafley has talked extensively about only getting a handful of weeks to meet with kids live before the pandemic. Most of the Class of 2021 never met with Hafley or his staff in person.

If this news stays true, and recruits are allowed on campus this could take Jeff Hafley's already impressive recruiting ability to the next level. Getting these recruits on campus, to meet the staff, see the campus and facilities could bring in a few names that might not have really considered the Eagles.

Stay tuned, this decision hasn't been finalized yet. BC Bulletin will break down any development here as soon as it is announced by the NCAA.

Photo courtesy of Anthony Garro/BCEagles.com