Boston College 2021 Football Class in Review: Key Additions And Misses

A look at the class, and the hits and misses for the Eagles

Boston College did not build upon their 24 recruits that signed in December with any late commitments for the February National Signing Day. With the class completed, the Eagles put together one of their highest ranked recruiting classes in recent school history. After National Signing Day, Boston College has the 36th ranked recruiting class in the country (via 247sports.com), a substantial jump from 2020 when they were ranked 62nd.

Key Additions

Drew Kendall: A legacy who also happens to be the top Massachusetts recruit in the Class of '21. Landing him was not only big because he is such a talented offensive lineman, but Jeff Hafley also made a statement to all other Bay State recruits that Boston College is serious about keeping local kids local. A big offensive lineman from Noble and Greenough, Kendall has big time potential and could be fighting for a starting role sooner rather than later.

Bryce Steele: Boston College is in the process of flipping their defense into the style Jeff Hafley wants to play, and that can be described with one word. Speed. While Boston College will still grab some north to south linebackers, there is going to be a real push for speedy tweeners that can do anything and line up all over the field. Steele was a real big get for Boston College, originally committed to South Carolina he gives BC speed and toughness.

Neto Okpala: Jeff Hafley landed some big four star recruits in this class, but make no mistake, BC is still going to want to get those kids that are diamonds in the rough that they can build up. Okpala is exactly that. The Eagles are in dire need of strong pass rushers, and Okpala has all the measurables to be just that. Watch out for Okpala, he is going to be a name fans are going to be talking about in a few years.

Clinton Burton Jr: This addition was completely out of left field, but showcases just how strong this coaching staff can recruit. Burton was originally committed to Florida and had offers from Ohio State and Alabama. He chose Boston College. From St. Frances Academy, a football powerhouse, Burton Jr may be one of the highest rated recruits Boston College has ever landed.

Key Misses

Trevin Wallace: Losing this recruiting battle still stings. Credit to Boston College for finding and evaluating Wallace before every other SEC school. Ranked a Top 75 recruit by most publications, BC had Wallace in their grasps until the linebacker decided he wanted to play closer to home signing with the Kentucky Wildcats. He would have been a game changer at linebacker.

Daymond David: A defensive back from Virginia, the four star Daymond looked to be high on Boston College before Oregon made a late offer that sealed the deal. The Eagles looked to be in good shape against programs like Michigan and Oklahoma, coming tantalizingly close before the Ducks won.

George Rooks: The last real recruit BC was linked to, Rooks from St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey was down to Penn State, Michigan and the Eagles. Another four star recruit, his decision seemed to fluctuate depending on the week, before the defensive tackle chose the Wolverines.

Class of '21

Cole Batson, a hybrid safety (Full Story)

Jaden Williams, a wide receiver out of Texas (Full Story)

Quintayvious Hutchins, a defensive end/linebacker from Alabama (Full story)

Jalon Williams, a defensive back from Texas (Full story)

Otto Hess, who we had on the Locked on Boston College podcast today (Full story and evaluation)

Bond's teammate, wide receiver Dante Reynolds (Full story)

Lewis Bond, a running back from Kenwood (Ill) (Full story)

Tyeus Clemons, a defensive end that committed late in the cycle (Full story)

Defensive end Donovan Ezeiraku (Full story and evaluation)

BC's highest rated recruit, Clinton Burton Jr. (Full story and evaluation)

Nigel Tate a big defensive tackle (Full story)

Defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire (Full story)

Running back Xavier Coleman (Full Story)

Defensive end Neto Okpala (Full story and evaluation)

Quarterback Emmett Morehead (Full story and evaluation)

Former South Carolina commitment Bryce Steele (Full story and evaluation)

VT flip Shawn Asbury (Full story & evaluation)

Casey Phinney another local LB, and flip from Michigan (Full story and evaluation)

LB Owen McGowan (Full story and evaluation)

Cornerback Shawn Gates (Full story and evaluation)

Kicker Connor Lytton (Read all about him here)

Cornerback Jaylen Cheek (Full story and evaluation)

Jaylen Blackwell, an athlete from Georgia(Full Story)

Ilija Krajnovic, a Serbian offensive lineman (Full story)

Jamareeh Jones a wide receiver out of Virginia (Full Recap and Analysis)

