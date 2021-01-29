Boston College '22 Quarterback Commit Peter Delaportas Invited to Elite 11 Regionals

Eagles commit is heading to face off against big talent in this quarterback competition.

Boston College quarterback Peter Delaportas of Pope John XXIII (NJ) has been invited to the Elite 11 regionals according to his Twitter

Delaportas, a four star quarterback and ranked by 247sports as the #11 pro style quarterback in the country committed to the Eagles in early September.

The Elite 11 touts itself as the "premier quarterback competition" between high school recruits. Per the website:

Founded in 1999, the Elite 11 is the premier quarterback event in the nation, bringing together the nation’s top signal callers each offseason to compete and improve their skill set both on and off-the-field.

This offseason, the Elite 11 is bringing the top-notch training and instruction that has been available for 20+ years to the nation’s top rising senior quarterbacks, and also making it accessible to younger quarterbacks driven to be their best at Elite 11 Academy powered by Trent Dilfer's QBEpic.

The regional competitions are all over the United State and will be held on various dates from March-June.

​The competition has become a big event for recruits. The groups start at regionals where they work for an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals which will be held this summer. Past MVPs of the final round include CJ Stroud (Ohio State), Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Justin Fields (Ohio State/Georgia), and Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama). Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec also was part of the Elite 11 regionals but did not make the finals.

