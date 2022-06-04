'23 DB Shawn Battle Commits to Boston College

Shawn Battle, a 247sports.com three star recruit out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann Goretti, committed to the Eagles on Saturday evening. The 5-11 defensive back announced his commitment with a video on Instagram.

This is easily one of BC's most impressive commitments in the upcoming class. He is rated an. .8789 on the 247sports.com Composite Ranking, and is a Top 15 recruit in a state that is loaded with talent. Earlier in the spring he put Eagles on his finalist list along with Cincinnati, Nebraska, Penn State and Virginia.

Battle was on campus at Boston College in the winter, taking an unofficial visit to Chestnut Hill on March 12th. Even with the offers that he announced, the Eagles always seemed to be in the lead for the recruit, and they landed him even before he took his official visit.

This is the second defensive back that the Eagles have landed in what is turning into a loaded Class of '23. Earlier in the spring they landed a commitment from Carter Davis, a safety from Mount Saint Joseph in Maryland. The Eagles also are involved with some other impressive defensive backs including Rodrick Pleasant from California, who recently broke the state record in the 100 meter race.

This is the ninth commitment of the Class of 2023 for Boston College. Earlier this week they added tight end Holden Symonds from Massachusetts. Expect more good news in the week ahead.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeFN

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC