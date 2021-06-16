'22 OT Stephen Gales Decommits From Boston College

Stephen Gales, a 6-7 offensive tackle from Alliance (OH) has decommitted from Boston College. "At this time BC and I have mutually decided its in my best interest to decommit," Gales tweeted. "I have now reopened up my recruitment at this time and explore other options. thank you BC."

Gales was a three star 247 composite recruit, who also held offers from Ball State. He is a large offensive tackle at 6'8 290 pounds, but it is clear that Boston College/Gales or both must have decided to move in another direction. It is important to remember that these types of decisions happen all of the time in the world of college football recruiting.

The Eagles have two offensive linemen committed currently for 2023. Jack Funke, from Xaverian Brothers (MA) and Noah Clifford (CT) both have pledged to the Eagles.

The weekend of June 18th will be a big one for Boston College football recruiting. The Eagles currently have 12 commitments for the Class of '22. We will keep an eye to see if any new offensive lineman targets emerge during the trip.

