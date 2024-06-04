BC Bulletin

The Extra Point: A Look at the Latest Boston College Football Recruits

BCCentral's Kim Rankin breaks down the latest on recruiting in the class of 2025.

Kim Rankin

Recruiting season is in full swing and Boston College Eagles football progam is already making waves in recruitment.

The Eagles currently have eight commitments for the class of 2025 and have hosted multiple prospects for official visits and camps in the early summer days.

Let's take a look at the current commitments that have Boston College ranked at No. 47 in the recruiting rankings currently.

Nolan James

High School: DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, N.J.
Position: Athlete.
Date Committed: Dec. 2, 2023.
Ranks: Nationally No. 819; Athletes No. 62; New Jersey No. 27.
Stars: Three

Griffin Collins

High School: Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass.
Position: Tight end.
Date Committed: March 11.
Ranks: Nationally No. 375; Tight End's No. 48; Massachusetts No. 6.
Stars: Three

Nedrick Boldin

High School: Palm Beach Central High School in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Position: Wide Receiver
Date Committed: March 12.
Ranks: Nationally No. 988; WR No. 155; Florida No.137.
Stars: Three

Micah Amedee

High School: Xaverian Brothers in Westwood, Mass.
Position: Defensive Lineman
Date Committed: April 15
Ranks: Nationally No. 1,019; DL's No. 97; Massachusetts No. 7.
Stars: Three

TJ Green

High School: Reynoldsburg High School in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Position: Athlete
Date Committed: April 15
Ranks: Nationally No. 744; Athletes No. 54; Ohio No. 25.
Stars: Three

Mekhi Dodd

High School: Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Running Back.
Date Committed: May 3.
Ranks: Nationally No. 854; RB's No. 65; Massachusetts No. 3.
Stars: Three

Bryce Lewis

High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Ga.
Position: Athlete.
Date Committed: June 3.
Ranks: Nationally No. 841; Athletes No. 66; Georgia No. 87.
Stars: Three

Marcelous Townsend

High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Ga.
Position: Athlete.
Date Committed: June 3.
Ranks: Safeties No. 113; Georgia No. 129.
Stars: Three

