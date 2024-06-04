The Extra Point: A Look at the Latest Boston College Football Recruits
Recruiting season is in full swing and Boston College Eagles football progam is already making waves in recruitment.
The Eagles currently have eight commitments for the class of 2025 and have hosted multiple prospects for official visits and camps in the early summer days.
Let's take a look at the current commitments that have Boston College ranked at No. 47 in the recruiting rankings currently.
Nolan James
High School: DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, N.J.
Position: Athlete.
Date Committed: Dec. 2, 2023.
Ranks: Nationally No. 819; Athletes No. 62; New Jersey No. 27.
Stars: Three
Griffin Collins
High School: Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass.
Position: Tight end.
Date Committed: March 11.
Ranks: Nationally No. 375; Tight End's No. 48; Massachusetts No. 6.
Stars: Three
Nedrick Boldin
High School: Palm Beach Central High School in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Position: Wide Receiver
Date Committed: March 12.
Ranks: Nationally No. 988; WR No. 155; Florida No.137.
Stars: Three
Micah Amedee
High School: Xaverian Brothers in Westwood, Mass.
Position: Defensive Lineman
Date Committed: April 15
Ranks: Nationally No. 1,019; DL's No. 97; Massachusetts No. 7.
Stars: Three
TJ Green
High School: Reynoldsburg High School in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Position: Athlete
Date Committed: April 15
Ranks: Nationally No. 744; Athletes No. 54; Ohio No. 25.
Stars: Three
Mekhi Dodd
High School: Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Running Back.
Date Committed: May 3.
Ranks: Nationally No. 854; RB's No. 65; Massachusetts No. 3.
Stars: Three
Bryce Lewis
High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Ga.
Position: Athlete.
Date Committed: June 3.
Ranks: Nationally No. 841; Athletes No. 66; Georgia No. 87.
Stars: Three
Marcelous Townsend
High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Ga.
Position: Athlete.
Date Committed: June 3.
Ranks: Safeties No. 113; Georgia No. 129.
Stars: Three