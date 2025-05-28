The Extra Point: Can the Boston College Eagles Finish With A Top 25 Recruiting Class
The Boston College Eagles have started to land some quality commits for the 2026 recruiting class and have started to push towards the top of the ACC in the rankings.
As of now, here is how the recruiting class ranks for the Eagles on the three major recruiting tracking sites:
Team Rankings - Through May. 28, 2025
247Sports: No. 18
On3: No. 42
Rivals: No. 27
ACC-wise, they sit behind Clemson (No. 5 247Sports), Miami (No. 8), SMU (No. 13), Syracuse (No. 14), North Carolina (No. 16), and Louisville (No. 17).
They are the seventh-ranked ACC team in the 2026 class as of May 28. Now the Eagles will try and find their way into the top five classes in the conference with other ideal pickups over the summer.
If they continue on this path, they will likely have a top 25 recruiting class, which would be outstanding progress for coach Bill O'Brien as he tries to bring the program back to some relevance in football. So far, he has 14 commits for the 2026 class, highlighted by a single blue-chip prospect, Mason Leak.
Add in a few other visits that could turn the class around for the Eagles, they have a chance to properly rebuild a roster that has started to develop into quality talent. It will be a long summer of commitments and decomitments, so any name could start to fly around the way of the talented.
O'Brien has done a standout job so far for what was once a promising football program. He looks to bring that glory back to what it once was.