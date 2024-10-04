Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Class of 2026 Athlete Mason Leak
The Boston College football program landed a commitment from class of 2026 athlete Mason Leak late Thursday night.
The junior announced his decision via a social media post.
“Blessed and excited to say l've committed to Boston College to continue my athletic and academic career! #GoEagles,” wrote Leak via X.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive weapon is a product of Bacon Academy in Colchester, Conn., and plays at the defensive end, linebacker, and running back positions.
Leak’s decision came nearly two weeks after receiving his offer from the Eagles which was his first from a Division I program.
“Blessed & honored that I received my very first D1 offer from Boston College! Thank you @SpencerD_BCFB for the opportunity to come down to campus! @BaconAthletics,” wrote Leak via X on Sept. 22.
Leak is the sixth commitment for Boston College’s class of 2026, joining defensive lineman Mac Fitzgerald (Catholic Memorial- West Roxbury, Mass.), offensive tackles Marcelino Antunes Jr. (Catholic Memorial- West Roxbury, Mass.) and Brady Bekkenhuis (Arlington High- Arlington, Mass.), quarterback Corin Berry (Charter Oak- Covina, Calif.), and offensive lineman Dean Ruksnaitis (Northampton School- Easthampton, Mass.), all ranked as three-stars.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 28 overall and No. 5 in the ACC in the class of 2026 recruiting rankings with 31.85 points, however the addition of Leak has yet to be added to those numbers.
