Report: Two Boston College Football Players to Miss Game at Stanford
Boston College football will be without two defensive players this weekend, according to ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
Defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire and cornerback Amari Jackson will both be out against Stanford on Saturday night after suffering injuries at Michigan State.
“Sources: Boston College with be without two defensive starters at Stanford — CB Amari Jackson and DT Owen Stoudmire,” said Thamel via X. “Jackson, a senior, has started all four years at corner for BC. Stoudmire started against Michigan State after missing the opener with injury.”
The news comes just hours after Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien did not have an update on the pair after practice on Thursday morning.
The two players were both returning from previous injuries.
Jackson returned this year after suffering a season-ending ACL injury halfway through the 2024 campaign. Prior to the injury, he had made 21 total tackles (13 solo and eight assisted), five pass breakups, and one interception.
So far this season, Jackson notched three total tackles (one solo and two assisted) and a pass breakup in the Eagles’ first two games of the season.
Stoudmire made his season debut against the Spartans last weekend after missing the opener against Fordham. During training camp in August, Stoudmire suffered an injury which caused him to be stretched off the field and taken to a local hospital where he was released shortly after.
“Owen’s doing better,” said O’Brien on Aug. 9, one day after the injury. “Owen was released from the hospital. I don’t want to get into the specifics of what it was, but he’s doing a lot better. We thank God for that. He came into the meetings last night and everybody, the D-Line and the O-Line, got to see him. The defense got to see him, so that was pretty cool. It was a pretty cool moment. We think very highly of him. We love Owen and we appreciate all he’s done here. I think there’s a chance he’ll be back.”
In his 2025 debut on Saturday night, Stoudmire made three total tackles, one solo and two assisted.
Boston College is currently 1-1 this season. The Eagles opened their season with a dominant 66-10 win over Fordham on Aug. 30 and lost to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6.
Boston College and Stanford kick off on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.