Will BC Football Be Able to Get Back on Track? A Look Ahead at UConn: Extra Point
After many seasons where the UConn Huskies were down in the dumps, including a 1-11 season in 2020-21 and a 2-10 in 2019-20, they've rebounded well the last two years. They were a disappointing 3-9 overall record in 2023-24, but won nine games last year, with a 6-1 tally at home.
This season, their strength at home has continued. The Huskies hold a 3-0 record at home and a 1-2 record away. They're coming off a massive 51-10 victory over FIU, where they scored a whopping six touchdowns.
They've also shown this year that they can stick tough with "Power 4" teams. In their only other matchup against an ACC squad, they were narrowly defeated in overtime by Syracuse, 27-20 on Sept. 6. UConn held a 17-6 advantage in the third quarter before the Orange fought back in the final period to take a 20-17 lead with 48 seconds left. The Huskies were able to drive the field and get into field goal range as Chris Freeman's 41-yarder sent the game into overtime.
Following their close loss to Syracuse, the Huskies dropped another game, this time a defeat against newly-promoted Division 1 team Delaware. Now competing in Conference USA, the Blue Hens took down UConn in another overtime shootout, 44-41.
The Huskies come into the game winners of three straight, taking down Ball State in a close 31-25 game on Sept. 20 and Buffalo by a score of 20-17 on Sept. 27.
On offense, the Huskies are led by quarterback Joe Fagnano. Fagnano is a graduate student who played at the University of Maine from 2019-22 before joining UConn. He won the Fenway Bowl offensive MVP award last year when the Huskies defeated the University of North Carolina, 27-14. He's been stellar in his six starts so far, totalling 1,556 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. It will be a tough task for the Eagles to turn him over on Saturday.
The leading rusher for the Huskies is Cam Edwards, who's averaging 6.3 yards per carry on the year with 7 touchdowns. Skyler Bell has been Fagnano's favorite target, posting 6 touchdowns and 562 yards on the season.
On the defensive line, the Eagles will have to contain linebacker Bryun Parham. The Washington transfer has already recorded 6.5 total sacks so far this season.
BC will have to be sharp when they take on the Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Anything less and they'll be facing a disastrous 1-6 start before hitting even their toughest part of their schedule.