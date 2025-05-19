10 BYU Football Players Primed For Breakout Seasons in 2025
In 2024, BYU surprised the nation with an 11-2 season that ended with a blowout win over Colorado. The 11-win season was driven by breakout seasons from players like Jake Retzlaff, Caleb Etienne, Isaiah Glasker, and Jack Kelly. Player development is a critical ingredient for a BYU football program that is hoping to make a run at the Big 12 title in 2025. After observing Spring camp, we have selected 10 names that are candidates for breakout seasons in 2025.
10. Sione Moa - RB
Sione Moa's arrival at BYU flew under the radar. Moa was a star at nearby Timpview High School before he committed to Navy. After returning home from his mission, Moa quietly enrolled at BYU. He was the fourth-string running back heading in to the 2024 season as a true freshman, but a series of injuries thrust Moa into the starting lineupx against Kansas State.
Moa played well in limited reps last season, tallying 144 yards and 3 touchdowns on 29 carries.
With more opportunities in 2025, we believe Moa will have a breakout sophomore season. Moa looked a step faster in Spring camp and he is still a load to bring down at 215 pounds. He is going to pair quite nicely alongside LJ Martin.
9. Jojo Phillips - WR
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jojo Phillips is going to play a much bigger role in 2025 than he did in 2024. BYU loses two of its top three wide receivers from a year ago in Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion. Phillips is primed to step into one f those roles. Phillips' potential has always been sky high - he is 6'5 and has the speed to get behind the defense. But he needed a few years to develop. I he can clean up a few of the drops that plagued him a bit last season, his production could skyrocket.
8. Jonathan Kabeya - CB
Jakob Robinson will be one of the most difficult players to replace from the 2024 roster. The Cougars have a lot of talent in the defensive backfield, but they lack experience. After getting some reps as a true freshman in 2024, we expect Jonathan Kabeya to emerge as a starter in 2025. Kabeya, wearing no. 2 for the first time this season, was a standout defensive back in Texas.
7. Isaiah Jatta - OL
On multiple occasions, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick has publicly said that Isaiah Jatta will start at left tackle for BYU. Jatta started a handful of games late in the season when Brayden Keim suffered an injury.
We haven't seen Jatta up close too many times, but the vote of confidence from Roderick makes us believe that he's a candidate for a breakout season in 2025. Last season, the staff came out and firmly named Caleb Etienne the starter at left tackle. Etienne proceeded to go from practically unplayable in 2023 to First Team All-Conference in 2024.
6. Viliami Po'uha - DE
In terms of recruiting prowess, the defensive ends might be the most talented group on the roster. Coming out of Spring camp, the battles for the two starting jobs were still up for grabs. We believe sophomore Viliami Po'uha will win one of those jobs in 2025.
Po'uha played a role for the BYU defense less than a year removed from his mission in 2024. With a full offseason and a year in the program under his belt, Po'uha is a candidate for a breakout season.
5. Jake Retzlaff - QB
Jake Retzlaff has already had a breakout season. Retzlaff was one of the most improved players in the country last season. Still, we believe Retzlaff will take the next step in his development. What is the next step? Aaron Roderick has made the goals for Retzlaff public: he wants Retzlaff to improve his completion percentage and his TD/INT ratio.
While we don't believe Retzlaff will achieve the Zach Wilson/Jaren Hall level of efficiency, we do believe he will be better in 2025. His completion percentage will improve and his decision making will improve as well - he made noticeable strides in those areas in Spring camp.
4. Siale Esera - LB
Before returning starter Harrison Taggart entered the transfer portal, Jay Hill said Siale Esera had emerged as a co-starter at mike linebacker. Esera made an impact for BYU in 2023 as a true freshman before a lisfranc injury ended his 2023 season.
In 2024, he was limited until the bowl game against Colorado.
Now that he's fully healthy, we believe Esera will have a breakout season. The defensive line should eat up a lot of blocks and Esera will be the benefactor.
3. Carsen Ryan - TE
Carsen Ryan was a standout in Spring camp. The Utah transfer was consistently targeted by Jake Retzlaff. The tight end will be targeted more in 2025 than it was in 2024 and 2023, and that will be thanks to Carsen Ryan. We expect him to be one of BYU's top three or four pass-catchers.
2. Raider Damuni - S
Raider Damuni will start for BYU at safety. Damuni was one of the most coveted recruits in the state when he committed to BYU. Now that he has two years in the program under his belt, we expect Damuni to put some of that talent on display and have a breakout season.
In high school, Damuni's playmaking ability at safety stood out. We believe that big-play ability will start to surface in 2025. Damuni was inches away from a near interception against Utah that would have changed the course of the game. He had a sack against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.
Damuni has flashed his potential at this point, but it will be on full display in 2025.
1. LJ Martin - RB
LJ Martin will be heavily featured in BYU's offense. Whether it's getting more carries or being featured in the running game, Martin will be a focal point for Aaron Roderick.
We have been high on LJ Martin since he signed with BYU out of high school. With two years in the program, it's time for LJ Martin to take the next step and go from a productive running back to a star running back.
Martin will need to stay healthy to make that happen. If he does stay healthy, we believe he will be a 1,000-yard rusher in 2025.