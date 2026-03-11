Observations From Day 5 of BYU Football Spring Camp

On Tuesday, BYU wrapped up the fifth day of 2026 Spring Camp. The Cougars are now one-third of the way through Spring Camp. The media was permitted to view the last 20-25 minutes of practice on Tuesday. Below are our observations from practice.

Bear Bachmeier Finds Walker Lyons For the Touchdown

On the practice clips released by BYU, Bear Bachmeier dropped back and placed a perfect throw to Walker Lyons for the touchdown. Lyons was being defended by BYU star cornerback Evan Johnson. Lyons used his size to give Bachmeier a window to throw into and Bachmeier delivered a great ball.

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

If you are wondering how BYU is going to replace the production of Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston, the tight ends might be the answer. Based on the limited action seen thus far in Spring Camp, both Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga have played a big role in BYU's offense.

Jordyn Criss Nearly Intercepts Bear Bachmeier

The play of the day (of the plays the media saw) came on the defensive side of the ball. Bear Bachmeier dropped back to pass from a clean pocket. The offensive line gave Bachmeier time to operate, but there were no open throwing lanes. Bachmeier finally threw a ball near the boundary intended for Reggie Frischknecht. That's when redshirt freshman Jordyn Criss stepped in front of the Bachmeier pass for the near interception.

Criss is a player that will play a role for the BYU defense in 2026 after using his redshirt year in 2025. Behind Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander, BYU will be looking for 1-2 rotational cornerbacks. We believe Criss is a frontrunner to win one of those two spots.

Freshman to Freshman Connection

The best throw and catch of the day was a freshman to freshman connection. True freshman quarterback Enoch Watson delivered a strike to fellow true freshman Terrance Saryon for a chunk-yardage gain. Watson found Saryon 15-20 yards downfield for the deep out.

At least in the media portion of practice, Watson was getting the second-team reps. He has a real chance to win the backup quarterback job by the time the season starts. He is competing against veteran Treyson Bourguet for that spot.

Speaking of Freshmen Wide Receivers...

There are three true freshmen wide receivers on BYU's roster that signed back in December: Jaron Pula, Legend Glasker, and Terrance Saryon. BYU veteran wide receiver Jojo Phillips gave Glasker a shoutout after practice on Tuesday.

Glasker has been getting second-team reps at practice and he is making the case for playing time. The key for Glasker will be the offseason weight program. He is currently listed at 175 pounds. If he can add even 5-10 pounds before the start of the season, he could be at the bottom end of the BYU wide receiver rotation.

The media hasn't had a chance to see Jaron Pula in action quite yet.

True freshman Terrance Saryon has been getting some run with the third-team offense.

Kennan Pula Snags an Interception

True freshman safety Kennan Pula stepped in front of a Treyson Bourguet pass and made a leaping interception on Tuesday. The former Lone Peak product is a player to watch at safety in 2026. He will be in a veteran room that includes Faletau Satuala and Raider Damuni, but he has a chance to play a reserve role before stepping into a larger role in 2027.

True freshman Kennan Pula intercepts Treyson Bourguet.



Pula went viral last fall for an acrobatic interception in the state playoffs. His twin brother Jaron Pula is a wide receiver for BYU. pic.twitter.com/F6JzdZUU0K — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

The Starting Offensive Line

It's still very early in the offseason and the offensive line will rotate a lot of players in before the season starts. With that being said, there are a few things we have learned through the first few weeks of Fall Camp: