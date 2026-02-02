BYU Basketball Drops Three Spots in the Latest AP Poll

On Monday, the Associated Press released the updated AP Top 25 poll. Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program fell three spots after consecutive losses to Arizona and Kansas. The Cougars are now the lowest ranked Big 12 team in the AP top 25.

The Cougars will have a chance to tally a marquee win on Saturday against no. 8 Houston. BYU has not beaten Houston in basketball since 2023 when the two schools joined the Big 12 at the same time. Houston has been the most dominant basketball team in the league over that time.

Other Big 12 teams in the AP Top 25 include Arizona (1), Iowa State (7), Houston (8), Kansas (11), and Texas Tech (13). BYU is 0-3 so far in games against Big 12 teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP Top 25 poll.

Latest AP College Basketball Poll

Arizona Michigan UConn Duke Illinois Gonzaga Iowa State Houston Nebraska Michigan State Kansas Purdue Texas Tech North Carolina Vanderbilt BYU Florida Virginia Saint Louis Clemson Arkansas St. John's Miami Louisville Tennessee

Coach Young Says BYU Needs a Big Win in Big 12 Play

When asked if he is concerned about the dangers of over-emphasizing one game in conference play, Coach Young said he's not concerned about that. However, Coach noted the importance of getting a big win in conference play. The Cougars have lost their three biggest games in conference play thus far.

"No," Coach Young said in response. "We just worry about doing what we have to do. I think our guys are mature...It's just, it's a game. They're good, we're good. They have a good player, players, we have a good player and players, and it's just, you know, it's what you want. You want to play in games that matter and are meaningful and you want people to watch, you know, we want that... it's a Big 12 game to your point, we need to go win because we need a big win in the Big 12 and, and all that, but that doesn't make everything I just said not true either. So I think I kind of see it both ways."

BYU will have plenty of chances to win big games over the next three weeks. Three of BYU's next six games are against AP Top 10 teams: Houston, Iowa State, and Arizona. The Cougars get two of those games, Iowa State and Houston, at home.

