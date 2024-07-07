BYU Basketball Offers Four-Star Sharpshooter Ryder Frost
On Friday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program extended a scholarship offer to four-star forward Ryder Frost. Frost, a native of New Hampshire, was offered by Kevin Young and BYU assistant coach Will Voigt. Frost holds competing offers from Syracuse, Boston College, Miami, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, NC State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin among others. He took an official visit to Syracuse last month. Frost is a member of the 2025 recruiting class.
Frost, listed at 6'6, is a sharpshooter that can shoot in a variety of situations. Whether he is catching and shooting or shooting off the bounce, he can knock down threes with efficiency. His quick release helps him get shots off in traffic. He is also athletic enough to cut to the hoop and play above the rim. You can check out his highlights below.
Frost is one of a handful of high-profile recruits that the BYU basketball program is recruiting in the 2025 recruiting class. Of the 11 recruits that hold offers from BYU (per 247Sports), 4 of the 11 are five-star recruits and the rest are four-star recruits.
The top target for BYU, and practically every school in the country, is consensus no. 1 recruit AJ Dybansta. Dybansta is the projected top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Dybansta was on BYU's campus a month or so ago for an unofficial visit. Dybansta will play his senior season in Utah with Utah Preps. Dybansta recently won the gold medal at the U17 World Cup with Team USA alongside BYU target JJ Mandaquit.