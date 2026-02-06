Five True Freshmen That Could Make an Instant Impact for BYU

Every year, there are a few true freshmen that contribute right away. Last year, it was Bear Bachmeier at quarterback that made headlines. The year before, it was Faletau Satuala at safety. Given that BYU is bringing in its highest-rated recruiting class in program history, it's probably safe to assume that at least one or two true freshmen will emerge as contributors in 2026.

A lot of BYU's 2026 signees will serve missions prior to enrolling, so they won't be eligible to make an impact right away. In this article, we'll focus on the signees that will be on the roster in 2026, and who we believe could carve out roles right away.

1. Jaron Pula - WR

Historically speaking, highly-talented wide receivers have found their way onto the field early in their careers at BYU. We believe Jaron Pula is one of the more talented wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah in recent memory. Given his talent combined with the loss of a veteran wide receiver like Chase Roberts, we believe Jaron Pula is a candidate to make an instant impact at BYU.

Pula is already enrolled at BYU and preparing to pariticipate in Spring camp when it kicks off later this month. Parker Kingston and Jojo Phillips feel like safe bets to start in 2026. Behind those two, the remaining two or three spots in the rotation will be up for grabs. That's where Pula could factor in.

Pula has great size at 6'2.5 and he is a very fluid athlete with top-end speed. There's a reason he was a four-star recruit with a long list of competing offers.

2. Bott Mulitalo - OL

Speaking of coveted recruits with a lot of competing offers, Bott Mulitalo was one of the highest-graded recruits in BYU's record recruiting class. Mulitalo had offers from all over the country. He made the switch to offensive line as a senior in high school, and that's where he will play at BYU.

BYU loses multiple starters along the offensive line, and the competition for those spots will be fierce. Along with Mulitalo, the Cougars bring in experienced transfers Jr Sia, Zak Yamuachi, and Paki Finau. Last year, BYU consistently played seven offensive linemen. It might be too much to ask for Mulitalo to win a starting job right away - that's rare for a true freshman offensive lineman to do - but he could be in the rotation and end up in a starting position by season's end.

3. Braxton Lindsey - DE

Similar to wide receivers, talented defensive ends typically find a way on the field early in their careers. Lindsey was a coveted recruit that picked BYU over the likes of Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor, Miami, Wisconsin, Utah, and TCU.

He was listed as a linebacker by recruiting services. BYU labeled him as a defensive end on signing day. The defensive end room will be stocked with more talent than there has been in a very, very long time. Given Lindsey is a few years younger than some of the equally talented defensive ends, he will face an uphill battle to win a starting job. However, BYU typically rotates a lot of defensive ends and that's where Lindsey could find a role as a true freshman.

4. Devaughn Eka - RB

On Wednesday, the BYU coaching staff met with the media as part of national signing day. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was asked about former Lehi High School standout Devaughn Eka. Eka enrolled at BYU in January and is preparing for Spring camp.

"He's here now and he looks very good," Roderick said on Eka. "I never want to put too much on a freshman, but if there's a position where a freshman can play on offense, it's running back. We'll see how he does, but I would not be surprised at all if he plays this year, and he's a very talented kid. We're super excited about him."

BYU returns star running back LJ Martin in 2026. Behind Martin, Eka could be one of a handful of backs competing for the remaining carries. BYU declined to add a running back from the transfer portal, so they will roll with players like Sione Moa, Jovesa Damuni, and the aforementioned Devaughn Eka.

Eka had a standout career at Lehi High School. Going into the offseason, the running back position looked like one of the thinner positions on BYU's roster. Eka could really boost the room and solidy the depth if he's ready to contribute right away. He ran for 3,000 yards over the last 3 years at Lehi.

5. Kennan Pula - S

Kennan Pula joins a safety room that will feature veteran starters Faletau Satuala and Raider Damuni. Tommy Prassas has the most experience of the other safeties and will likely be the third safety in the rotation. Behind those three, Pula could compete for a reserve rotational spot. Pula, the twin brother to Jaron Pula, is known for making one of the best interceptions at any level.

Newest BYU athlete Kennan Pula could play safety or wide receiver at BYU. Odds are he could succeed at both spots ⬇️

His physical upside is obvious, but safety is one position that needs to be a master of the defense. That is a tall task for a true freshman. Still, we think Kennan Pula could see rotational snaps in 2026.

