BYU Basketball Reportedly Signs Washington Transfer Dominique Diomande
The first full offseason of the Kevin Young era is officially underway. On Saturday, BYU signed Washington transfer Dominique Diomande according to a report from Pete Nakos. Diomande arrived at Washington in the middle of the season and never became part of their rotation. When he signed with Washington, he was a projected top-50 pick in the NBA Draft.
Diomande is a long, athletic wing with ideal NBA size. Listed at 6'8, Diomande is a native of France. Prior to signing with Washington, Diomande played in 26 games for ADA Blois of France-ProA U21 league. In those games, Diomande averaged 16.0 points while shooting 52% from the field. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.
In games against elite opponents last season, BYU's athleticism was exposed at times. Diomande addresses that deficiency. Diomande will be one of the most athletic players on the roster. He is a high-flying player that is capable of highlight dunks and creating his own shot. He is a valuable player to put alongside AJ Dybansta. Diomande has NBA potential as a 3&D player.
The area Diomande will need to improve the most is his efficiency from the three-point line. In his final year in France, Diomande shot 30% from three.
Diomande is the first transfer portal addition for BYU this year. The Cougars could add anywhere from 2-6 players depending on how much attrition BYU experiences over the next few weeks. It should be an entertaining couple of weeks for BYU fans. Coming off a Sweet 16 run, the Cougars have the potential to pull in some high-level transfers. Diomande is just the first to commit to BYU.