Hollywood Producer Has Reportedly Proposed Documentary of BYU Basketball
The buzz surrounding the BYU basketball program is at an all-time high. A Hollywood producer has reached out to BYU to do a documentary for the upcoming season, according to a report from ESPN reporter Myron Medcalf.
"The Cougars had the best offensive output in America for the last two months of the 2024-25 campaign, which ended with a trip to the Sweet 16 -- their first second-weekend appearance since Jimmer Fredette starred for them in 2011. Now, Kevin Young's team adds Dybantsa: a versatile, powerful, explosive 6-foot-10 athlete who could be the No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft. A Final Four run by a team that wasn't historically a candidate for players of Dybantsa's caliber could send more elite talent to Provo, Utah, in the years ahead. The buzz has generated so much interest that a Hollywood producer has pitched a documentary about the 2025-26 season to Young's staff."- Myron Medcalf
The addition of AJ Dybansta will bring a national spotlight to the BYU basketball program. The returning talent around Dybansta, combined with all the highly-touted newcomers, will give BYU a chance to reach unprecedented heights. The Cougars return all-conference selection Richie Saunders and supremely athletic center Keba Keita.
In the same article, ESPN listed BYU as one of 10 national title contenders.
Kevin Young's squad made 37% of its 3-point attempts and 59% of its shots inside the arc last season as the Cougars played offense at a level no team could match in the final eight weeks. Now, they addA.J. Dybantsa, the recipient of a highly publicized seven-figure NIL deal. Joined by three returning standouts from a Sweet 16 squad, Dybantsa could take BYU to unprecedented heights.- Myron Medcalf