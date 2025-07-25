Cougs Daily

Hollywood Producer Has Reportedly Proposed Documentary of BYU Basketball

Casey Lundquist

BYU point guard Egor Demin introduced in the Marriott Center
BYU point guard Egor Demin introduced in the Marriott Center / BYU Photo
The buzz surrounding the BYU basketball program is at an all-time high. A Hollywood producer has reached out to BYU to do a documentary for the upcoming season, according to a report from ESPN reporter Myron Medcalf.

"The Cougars had the best offensive output in America for the last two months of the 2024-25 campaign, which ended with a trip to the Sweet 16 -- their first second-weekend appearance since Jimmer Fredette starred for them in 2011. Now, Kevin Young's team adds Dybantsa: a versatile, powerful, explosive 6-foot-10 athlete who could be the No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft. A Final Four run by a team that wasn't historically a candidate for players of Dybantsa's caliber could send more elite talent to Provo, Utah, in the years ahead. The buzz has generated so much interest that a Hollywood producer has pitched a documentary about the 2025-26 season to Young's staff."

The addition of AJ Dybansta will bring a national spotlight to the BYU basketball program. The returning talent around Dybansta, combined with all the highly-touted newcomers, will give BYU a chance to reach unprecedented heights. The Cougars return all-conference selection Richie Saunders and supremely athletic center Keba Keita.

In the same article, ESPN listed BYU as one of 10 national title contenders.

Kevin Young's squad made 37% of its 3-point attempts and 59% of its shots inside the arc last season as the Cougars played offense at a level no team could match in the final eight weeks. Now, they addA.J. Dybantsa, the recipient of a highly publicized seven-figure NIL deal. Joined by three returning standouts from a Sweet 16 squad, Dybantsa could take BYU to unprecedented heights.

