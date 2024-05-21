BYU Basketball Signs Four-Star Point Guard Elijah Crawford
On Tuesday, BYU signed four-star point guard Elijah Crawford. Crawford was released from his national letter of intent at Stanford last week, and after taking an official visit to BYU, signed with Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program.
New BYU assistant Brandon Dunson recruited Crawford to Stanford when he was on Stanford's staff last year. The Crawford-Dunson connection immediately made BYU one of the top contenders for Crawford's signature. Nothing is guaranteed, especially in the era of NIL, but BYU made a push to add him to the roster and it paid off.
Crawford, a New Hampshire native, is a true point guard that can create his own shot and score at all three levels. During his original recruitment, he picked up competing offers from Georgia, Xavier, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UCF, and Boston College.
Last year, BYU lacked true ball-handlers outside of Dallin Hall. When Hall wasn't on the floor, Jaxson Robinson was the primary ball handler. For Robinson, that was out of his comfort zone against some of the high-pressure defenses in the Big 12. Crawford gives BYU another ball-handler to pair alongside Hall and he is well positioned to be the point guard of the future in Provo.
Crawford's offensive game is well rounded. He has the ability to get to the rim and hit threes off the dribble. He brings a unique skillset that BYU lacked at times last year.
With Crawford on board, BYU still has four scholarships to fill for next season. Kevin Young and his new staff are working to fill out the rest of the roster.