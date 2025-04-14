BYU Basketball Walk-On Townsend Tripple Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
BYU basketball walk-on Townsend Tripple is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Tripple, who spent three years at BYU, will have two years of eligilibity remaining at his next school.
Tripple appeared in five games for BYU in 2024-2025 and played a total of eight minutes. Over the course of his BYU career, he appeared in 19 total games and averaged 1.2 points per game in those appearances.
Tripple will likely seek out a transfer destination where he can see more playing time.
