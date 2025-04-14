Cougs Daily

BYU Basketball Walk-On Townsend Tripple Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Members of the Brigham Young Cougars cheer squad perform during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament Alabama Crimson Tide at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

BYU basketball walk-on Townsend Tripple is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Tripple, who spent three years at BYU, will have two years of eligilibity remaining at his next school.

Tripple appeared in five games for BYU in 2024-2025 and played a total of eight minutes. Over the course of his BYU career, he appeared in 19 total games and averaged 1.2 points per game in those appearances.

Tripple will likely seek out a transfer destination where he can see more playing time.

