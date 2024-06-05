Coach Kevin Young Talks Pregame Beet Juice, Cougar Tails, and More
BYU fans know what makes the Marriott Center iconic. Home games aren't complete without Cougar Tails, crazy Cosmo stunts, and the ROC section bringing the noise. In a recent Q&A, Coach Young answered some of Cougar Nation's most pressing questions about the Marriott Center, Cougar Tails, his superstitions, and more.
Have you had a Cougar Tail yet?
"I have not had a Cougar Tail yet, but I hear they're really good, so I'm looking forward to that."
Good answer, coach.
Favorite basketball memory?
"I would say making it to the NBA finals a couple years ago, although we didn't win. It was a pretty amazing experience getting that far."
Navy or royal?
"I don't know, I think I look better in navy, but the royal is kind of cool, so I guess I'll have to go royal."
What got you into coaching?
"My high school coach. I thought he had the coolest job in the world and so I wanted to get into coaching because of him."
Favorite NBA player growing up?
"I would probably have to say Steve Nash. Big fan of him, tried to play like him a little bit."
Favorite NBA coaching moment?
"I don't know if I would just boil it down to one moment, but just probably the players I was able to coach in the league. I've been lucky to coach a lot of future hall of famers.
It was funny, for a couple years in a row we had Chris Paul and then we had Kevin Durant and they were passing Magic Johnson and other legends of the game in the all-time category, so that was pretty amazing."
What are you most excited for at BYU?
"Tipoff in the Marriott Center. Just the energy in the building, and getting this thing started."
Favorite Cosmo stunt?
"There was a viral video that went out a couple years ago doing a dance on the football field, I want to say it was the "Rollie Rollie" song. My kids were stoked on that."
Who's the best shooter on the coaching staff?
"Me, not even close. That's not even a question."
How many free throws can you make out of 100?
"I better have a high number if I think I'm the best shooter. Let's say 85."
What are your kids most looking forward to at BYU?
"Well right now, they're most excited about my office, actually. They get really excited when I FaceTime them and show them everything. They're still in Arizona right now. But I think their favorite part will be the games, for sure, with the energy in the building."
Any pregame traditions or superstitions?
"So this one started a couple years ago... beet juice. You get the beet juice in a bottle, you shake it up. I was faking myself out trying to act healthy, I think."
There you have it. Coach Young has yet to try a cougar tail, shoots a cool 85% from the line, and drinks pregame beet juice, of all things. One thing is certain tipoff in the Marriott Center can't come soon enough.