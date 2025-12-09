BYU's Top Roster Needs Going Into the Offseason

BYU still has one more game before it wraps up the 2025 season - a bowl game against Georgia Tech. However, the 2026 roster construction kicks off now. Before the January transfer window, BYU will have conversations with players about their projected roles for the 2026 season. One BYU player already announced his plans to enter the portal, freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller. More BYU players will enter the transfer portal in January.

In this article, we will go over BYU's top five roster needs for the 2026 season.

1. Running Back

When BYU went into the Summer, they expected to have Hinckley Ropati and Pokaiaua Haunga at running back alongside LJ Martin and Sione Moa. When Ropati didn't get a waiver from the NCAA and Haunga was dismissed from the team, BYU was suddenly very thin at running back.

The Cougars barely survived the season. Sione Moa got injured against East Carolina and missed the rest of the regulra season. Thanks to LJ Martin playing in every game this season and carrying the BYU offense, however, the Cougars were able to win 11 games and make the Big 12 title game.

If Martin decides to forgo the NFL Draft and return for his senior season, it would still benefit BYU to add another running back. If Martin declares for the draft, BYU will need to add multiple running backs from the transfer portal.

2. Tight End

Carsen Ryan was one of the most important players on BYU's team in 2025. Ryan starred as both a pass-catching and run-blocking tight end. He will be difficult to replace.

BYU's best chance to find another experienced tight end that can do both at a high level is probably through the transfer portal once again.

3. Offensive Line

BYU will lose starters Weylin Lapuaho and Isaiah Jatta to graduation. Unless BYU is really confident in a few of the younger guys in the program, they could really use some experience along the offensive line. BYU has a lot of talent in the pipeline at offensive line, but they will have to wait a few years for all of those players to come back from missions.

4. Cornerback

BYU's top three corners in 2025 were Evan Johnson, Therrian Alexander III, and Mory Bamba. Bamba will graduate and BYU could use another veteran player in that rotation.

5. Pass Rusher

Whether it's a defensive end, a defensive tackle, or a linebacker like Jack Kelly, BYU will need to replace Jack Kelly's pass rushing ability.

