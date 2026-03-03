Five-Star Prospect Bruce Branch III Commits to BYU Basketball

On Tuesday, five-star prospect Bruce Branch committed to Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program. Branch, a 6'7 wing that preps at Prolific Prep in Florida. He is originally from Arizona and was rated the top player in the 2027 class. He reclassified to the 2026 class, and now he ranks 6th in the class of 2026.

Branch committed to BYU live on NBA Today. On his commitment, Branch said, "I love Kevin Young and all of them, so I'm real happy and I'm excited for this decision." You can watch Branch's commitment below.

Branch gives Kevin Young a key starter to build around on next year's roster. Branch is a scoring wing that can produce at all three levels. He is a danger three-point shooter, he can shoot off the dribble in the mid-range, and he can score around the rim.

He is also a capable passer and has shown the ability to throw lobs around the rim. His high release allows him to get off clean looks regardless of the defensive pressure. Branch has the potential to be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Branch is also a high-character prospect that will fit in very well at BYU. During his commitment, Branch got emotional when talking about his family and the values that were instilled in him by his mother.

"Man, one thing my mom always taught me is, you know, respect others," Branch said. "That's the most important thing, and it's all I've done all my life, and, you know, thanks to her, to have that great character and shoot, my little brother, you know, sometimes he, he's a little bold to me, but that's little siblings...he's made me a better person."

With Branch in the fold, Kevin Young has now signed a five-star recruit in every recruiting class: Egor Demin (2024), AJ Dybantsa (2025), and Bruce Branch (2026).

This level of consistent recruiting has never been achieved by another coach in BYU basketball history. While the 2025-2026 version of the BYU basketball program hasn't lived up to the lofty preseason expectations - largely due to injury - the future continues to be bright. With this level of recruiting, BYU has a chance to assemble another great roster if they find the right transfer additions.

Branch will join the program over the summer and get ready to tip-off his freshman season later this year. In other words, Branch will be playing in front of BYU fans in just nine months.