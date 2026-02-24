How BYU Basketball Has Fared Against Top Defenses
While BYU's overall results have fluctuated this season, one constant has been its offense.
Currently ranked ninth nationally in offensive efficiency on KenPom, the Cougars have consistently found ways to score—even against elite defenses.
That consistency has been tested. BYU has faced 11 top-50 defenses this season, including Arizona, Houston, and Iowa State.
The results? A 5-6 record. But that record doesn't tell the full story.
In those games, BYU has still produced at a high level offensively, scoring 70 or more points eight times and keeping nearly every game competitive. Four of the six losses were decided by eight points or fewer.
Along the way, the Cougars have faced a wide range of defensive schemes.
Some opponents applied heavy ball pressure to force turnovers. Others packed the paint and forced perimeter shots, while others took away the three-point line and made BYU score inside.
At times, those defenses created slow starts. But head coach Kevin Young has consistently adjusted, helping the Cougars settle in and generate offense as games progressed.
Here are the results against top-50 defenses this season:
1. Villanova (37th) - W, 71-66
2. UConn (12th) - L, 86-84
3. Miami (41st) - W, 72-62
4. Clemson (19th) - W, 67-64
5. TCU (29th) - W, 76-70
6. Texas Tech (27th) - L, 84-71
7. Arizona (3rd) - L, 86-83
8. Kansas (14th) - L, 90-82
9. Houston (7th) - L, 77-66
10. Arizona (3rd) - L, 75-68
11. Iowa State (8th) - W, 79-69
Much of BYU's offensive production in those games has come from its star trio of AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders, and Rob Wright.
Before Saunders' injury, the three of them averaged 53.5 points per game against top-50 defenses, accounting for 72% of BYU's total scoring.
Since Saunders went down, Dybantsa and Wright have continued to carry the load, averaging 41.5 points combined in the last two contests, while Kennard Davis has added 13.5 points per game.
Even more impressive, BYU has done this with minimal bench production, averaging just 7.6 bench points per game against those defenses. That leaves clear room for additional offensive upside.
That potential was evident in BYU's recent 79-69 win over Iowa State. The Cougars led for 34 minutes, shot 50 percent from the field, and won the offensive rebounding battle.
Mihailo Boskovic and Khadim Mboup combined for 18 points, providing valuable supplemental scoring alongside BYU's primary contributors.
That performance reflected a larger trend. Even against elite defenses, BYU's offense has remained efficient and resilient.
Across the 11 games against top defenses, BYU is shooting 50% on two-point field goals while committing just 9.6 turnovers per game—a significant improvement from last season, when turnovers frequently derailed the offense against elite opponents.
While three-point shooting has dipped to 31 percent in those matchups, BYU has countered by cleaning up the offensive glass.
The Cougars are averaging 13 offensive rebounds and 13.5 second-chance points per game, creating a steady stream of extra scoring opportunities.
Even when perimeter shots aren't falling, the offense has still found ways to produce.
Looking ahead, that ability will be tested once again.
Three of BYU's final four regular season opponents rank among the nation's top-30 defenses.
West Virginia ranks fifth nationally in two-point defense, holding opponents to just 44.5% inside the arc.
Cincinnati ranks 27th in scoring defense, allowing just 67 points per game.
Texas Tech ranks among the nation's best perimeter defenses, holding opponents to 31 percent from three.
But if this season has shown anything, it's that BYU's offesnse is capable of holding its own. Even against some of the nation's elite defenses, the Cougars have consistently scored, protected the basketball, and remained competitive.
If BYU falls short in these upcoming contests, it likely won't be because of the offense.
