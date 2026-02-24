While BYU's overall results have fluctuated this season, one constant has been its offense.

Currently ranked ninth nationally in offensive efficiency on KenPom, the Cougars have consistently found ways to score—even against elite defenses.

That consistency has been tested. BYU has faced 11 top-50 defenses this season, including Arizona, Houston, and Iowa State.

The results? A 5-6 record. But that record doesn't tell the full story.

In those games, BYU has still produced at a high level offensively, scoring 70 or more points eight times and keeping nearly every game competitive. Four of the six losses were decided by eight points or fewer.

Along the way, the Cougars have faced a wide range of defensive schemes.

Some opponents applied heavy ball pressure to force turnovers. Others packed the paint and forced perimeter shots, while others took away the three-point line and made BYU score inside.

At times, those defenses created slow starts. But head coach Kevin Young has consistently adjusted, helping the Cougars settle in and generate offense as games progressed.

Here are the results against top-50 defenses this season:

1. Villanova (37th) - W, 71-66

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) shoots against Villanova Wildcats forward Duke Brennan (24) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

2. UConn (12th) - L, 86-84

Nov 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots the ball over UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

3. Miami (41st) - W, 72-62

Nov 27, 2025; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Brigham Young University Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives to he basket against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the second half at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

4. Clemson (19th) - W, 67-64

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) celebrates with his teammates after hiting a game winning three point shot to beat the Clemson Tigers 67-64 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

5. TCU (29th) - W, 76-70

Jan 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward Mihailo Bošković (5) takes a three point shot while being defended by TCU Horned Frogs guard Jace Posey (00) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

6. Texas Tech (27th) - L, 84-71

Jan 17, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) takes a jump shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

7. Arizona (3rd) - L, 86-83

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward Keba Keita (13) dunks during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

8. Kansas (14th) - L, 90-82

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

9. Houston (7th) - L, 77-66

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) defends BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

10. Arizona (3rd) - L, 75-68

Feb 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball while Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) fails to block him during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

11. Iowa State (8th) - W, 79-69

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives while being defended by Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Much of BYU's offensive production in those games has come from its star trio of AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders, and Rob Wright.

Before Saunders' injury, the three of them averaged 53.5 points per game against top-50 defenses, accounting for 72% of BYU's total scoring.

Since Saunders went down, Dybantsa and Wright have continued to carry the load, averaging 41.5 points combined in the last two contests, while Kennard Davis has added 13.5 points per game.

Even more impressive, BYU has done this with minimal bench production, averaging just 7.6 bench points per game against those defenses. That leaves clear room for additional offensive upside.

That potential was evident in BYU's recent 79-69 win over Iowa State. The Cougars led for 34 minutes, shot 50 percent from the field, and won the offensive rebounding battle.

Mihailo Boskovic and Khadim Mboup combined for 18 points, providing valuable supplemental scoring alongside BYU's primary contributors.

That performance reflected a larger trend. Even against elite defenses, BYU's offense has remained efficient and resilient.

Across the 11 games against top defenses, BYU is shooting 50% on two-point field goals while committing just 9.6 turnovers per game—a significant improvement from last season, when turnovers frequently derailed the offense against elite opponents.

While three-point shooting has dipped to 31 percent in those matchups, BYU has countered by cleaning up the offensive glass.

The Cougars are averaging 13 offensive rebounds and 13.5 second-chance points per game, creating a steady stream of extra scoring opportunities.

Even when perimeter shots aren't falling, the offense has still found ways to produce.

Looking ahead, that ability will be tested once again.

Three of BYU's final four regular season opponents rank among the nation's top-30 defenses.

West Virginia ranks fifth nationally in two-point defense, holding opponents to just 44.5% inside the arc.

Cincinnati ranks 27th in scoring defense, allowing just 67 points per game.

Texas Tech ranks among the nation's best perimeter defenses, holding opponents to 31 percent from three.

But if this season has shown anything, it's that BYU's offesnse is capable of holding its own. Even against some of the nation's elite defenses, the Cougars have consistently scored, protected the basketball, and remained competitive.

If BYU falls short in these upcoming contests, it likely won't be because of the offense.