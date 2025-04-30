Five-Star Signee AJ Dybansta Has Arrived at BYU
AJ Dybansta, the nation's top recruit and a BYU signee, has arrived at BYU. Dybansta has officially kicked off what is anticipated to be his one and only year at BYU. Dybansta is projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Dybansta is the highest-rated player to ever sign with BYU. He will bring a lot of eyeballs to a BYU basketball program that is a trendy top-10 preseason selection.
Dybansta has a unique ability to make getting to the rim and finishing at the rim look easy. He has a wide array of moves he can use to create clean looks. On one play in particular in the McDonald's All-American Game, Dybansta created space with a Euro step and finished at the rim.
Dybansta is a special, special talent and he is a projected starter for BYU next season. The key for Dybansta will be to further develop his jump shot. He attacks the rim better than anyone in the 2025 class. He is a good shooter, but there is room for him to become a better shooter. If he adds a consistent jumpshot off the bounce to his arsenal, he is capable of scoring in bunches.