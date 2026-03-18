AJ Dybantsa has been selected as a First-Team All-American by the Associated Press (AP), a presitgious honor that places him among the very best players in college basketball. Cameron Boozer, JT Toppin, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Darius Acuff were also named to the First Team.

Notably, Dybantsa, Toppin, and Lendeborg were the only players to earn spots on both the AP preseason All-America team and the First Team, underscoring their ability to meet — and exceed — expectations throughout the year.

With this selection, Dybantsa becomes just the third BYU Cougar ever to be named a First-Team All-American and the first in 15 years. He joins Jimmer Fredette (2011) and Danny Ainge (1981) in an exclusive group of program legends. Even more impressively, he is the first freshman in BYU history to receive this honor.

Considering the season he has put together, the recognition is more than deserved. Dybantsa leads the nation in scoring, averaging 25.3 points a game while also contributing 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists a night. He has done so with solid efficiency, shooting 51.3% from the field.

His scoring outbursts have been nothing short of spectacular.

Dybantsa has eclipsed 40 points twice this season and has scored 25 or more points in 16 of 34 games he has played. Whether he's attacking the rim, getting to his spot in the midrange, hitting shots from deep, or knocking down free throws, he has consistently found ways to produce against virtually every opponent.

One of his most memorable performances came earlier in the season, when he recorded a 33-point triple-double against Eastern Washington.

Dybantsa's dominance has been evident from the opening tip of the season and has remained consistent throughout. It's the main reason why many analysts project him to be the No. 1 overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft.

The hype surrounding Dybantsa is nothing new. Since he was in eighth grade, he has carried the weight of national expectations and continued to rise above them. Pressure has rarely seemed to affect him.

From AAU tournaments to high school gyms, from international competitions to rowdy college environments, Dybantsa has repeatedly embraced the biggest stages and delivered.

Now, as a First-Team All-American, he will lead the Cougars into March Madness with aspirations of a deep tournament run. When Dybantsa originally signed with BYU, he made it clear that his goal was to win a national championship.

While the roster may look different now from what he initially envisioned, his confidence in his team's potential has not wavered.

Although he has yet to appear in an NCAA Tournament game, Dybantsa is no stranger to win-or-go-home scenarios. His experience in elite-level tournaments across the country and around the world has prepared him well for the Big Dance.

Looking ahead, Dybantsa is also strong candidate for AP Player of the Year, an award that is typically announced just before the Final Four. Given his production, consistency, and impact, he remains firmly in that conversation.

In the meantime, Dybantsa will continue to let his game speak for itself — something it has done all season long.