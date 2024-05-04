Former BYU Standout Jaxson Robinson Invited to NBA Combine
On Friday, the NBA released the names of 78 players that are invited to participate in this year's NBA Combine. Jaxson Robinson, BYU's leading scorer last season, was invited to participate. This is an important step for Robinson who hopes to become an NBA Draft pick in June.
Robinson is currently evaluating his NBA Draft stock while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. He is also in the transfer portal, allowing him to weigh his NBA opportunities against large NIL offers from some of college basketball's best programs. Robinson could either return to BYU - an option he is considering, transfer to another program, or declare for the NBA Draft. He told ESPN that his priority is still the NBA Draft.
Robinson was one of seven Big 12 players to receive an invite to the NBA Combine:
- Jalen Bridges - Baylor
- Johnny Furphy - Kansas
- Kevin McCullar Jr. - Kansas
- Yves Missi - Baylor
- Jaxson Robinson - BYU
- Jamaal Shead - Houston
- Ja'Kobe Walter - Baylor
The combine will take place from May12-19 at Wintrust Arena in and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Robinson, who led the Cougars in scoring, averaged 14.2 points per game off the bench. Robinson was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year last season. Robinson was critical in BYU's run to the NCAA Tournament last season. In the first round game against Duquesne, Robinson was the only player that could consistently score. He scored 25 points on just 15 shots in a 71-67 loss.
Robinson spent the first two years of his career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to BYU. He spent two years in Provo under head coach Mark Pope. During his time at BYU, Robinson developed into a really good player.
If Robinson if selected in the NBA Draft, he will be the first BYU player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette. Robinson, listed at 6'7, has ideal size for the NBA. He has a long wingspan and a quick release that allows him to get clean looks in traffic. If he can continue to improve in terms of getting to the rim like he did last season, he has a chance to make a career for himself in the NBA.