Four-Star PG Elijah Crawford Reportedly Sets up BYU Visit
On Wednesday, four-star point guard Elijah Crawford was released from his national letter of intent at Stanford. Crawford's decision to re-open his recruitment was a significant one for BYU. New BYU assistant Brandon Dunson recruited Crawford to Stanford when he was on Stanford's staff last year. On Thursday, Crawford told League Ready that he will visit BYU on Monday. The Crawford-Dunson connection gives BYU a leg-up on other schools that will surely try to make him a late addition to their 2024 recruiting class. Nothing is guaranteed, especially in the era of NIL, but BYU will make a push to add him to the roster.
Crawford, a New Hampshire native, is a true point guard that can create his own shot and score. During his original recruitment, he picked up competing offers from Georgia, Xavier, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UCF, and Boston College.
Last year, BYU lacked true ball-handlers outside of Dallin Hall. When Hall wasn't on the floor, Jaxson Robinson was the primary ball handler. For Robinson, that was out of his comfort zone against some of the high-pressure defenses in the Big 12. Crawford would give BYU another ball-handler to pair alongside Hall and he would be well positioned to be the point guard of the future in Provo.
Crawford's offensive game is well rounded. He has the ability to get to the rim and hit threes off the dribble. He would bring a unique skillset that BYU lacked at times last year.
BYU still has five scholarships to fill for next season. Kevin Young and his new staff are working to fill out the rest of the roster.