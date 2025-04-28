Four-Star Center Xavion Staton Arrives at BYU
One of the highest-rated recruits in the history of the BYU basketball program has arrived in Provo. Over the weekend, consensus four-star recruit Xavion Staton arrived at BYU for the Spring semester.
Staton picked up over 30 offers during his recruitment, but he picked the Cougars over finalists UNLV, Arizona, USC, Stanford, and Michigan. It was a three-team race between UNLV, Michigan, and BYU when he committed to the Cougars. Staton also picked up offers from the likes of Creighton, Auburn, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Xavier, Washington, and Miami among others.
Staton is ranked the 33rd best prospect nationally by 247Sports and the nation's fifth best center.
Staton is listed at 6'11 by 247Sports, but he has been listed as tall as 7'1 and 210 pounds. On BYU's projected roster for the 2025-2026 season, Staton will be the tallest big ont he roster. He has enough size to compete at the highest levels of college basketball.
It is Staton's athleticism and rim protecting abilities that made him the coveted recruit that he was. Most players at his size are clunky and slow, especially in high school. Staton has the ability to move his feet, catch lobs, and get vertical. He can shoot a jumper in a punch, but he will make his living around the rim.
Staton brings the kind of athleticism to the frontcourt that BYU has rarely had in its history. He has legitimate NBA potential. If he is able to develop as a scorer under Kevin Young, he has the makings of an NBA player.