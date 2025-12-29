The 5 Freshmen That Played the Most for BYU in 2025

x

Whenever a player sees the field as a freshman, it's an indicator that they will probably be important part of the future. Freshmen played an important role for the 2025 BYU football team, headlined by true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. In this article, we'll go over the five freshmen that played the most for BYU in 2025 (offensive and defensive snaps).

1. Bear Bachmeier - 923 snaps

It's no surprise that Bear Bachmeier led all freshmen in snaps played. The first-team offense played 924 snaps in 2025 and Bachmeier played 923 of those snaps this season (McCae Hillstead had one play in the redzone against Georgia Tech). Bachmeier had the best season by a true freshman quarterback that college football has seen for years, leading BYU to an 12-2 record and a championship game appearance. Bachmeier was banged up at various points of the year, but he was always available.

2. Hunter Clegg - 253 snaps

Less than a year removed from his mission, true freshman defensive end Hunter Clegg played 253 snaps and appeared in all 14 games. Clegg has the potential to be an impactful starter for BYU's defense as soon as next year.

3. Nusi Taumoepeau - 129 snaps

Nusi Taumoepeau wasn't available to play until the Arizona game due to injury. Once he was healthy, he saw his role get bigger and bigger as the season progressed. He finished the regular season in a pass-rushing specialist role, and he was very effective. He got his first career start in the bowl game against Georgia Tech. Taumoepeau had a pressure rate of 29% on his pass-rush snaps, the best on BYU's defense. Taumoepeau is a future star pass rusher for the Cougars.

4. Noah Moeaki - 84 snaps

Noah Moeaki appeared in 13 games for the BYU offense. Moeaki had a catch in the season opener against Portland State and his next catch came in the season finale against UCF. The Cougars will need someone to fill the void left by Carsen Ryan next year. Unless BYU adds a transfer tight end (which is highly likely), Noah Moeaki is in line to be that player.

5. Kinilau Fonohema - 54 snaps

Another freshman defensive end cracks the top five. Kinilau Fonohema played 54 snaps in his redshirt freshman season. He started to see the field more as the season progressed - 31 of his snaps came in the months of November and December. He also made a an appearance in the championship game against Texas Tech. Fonohema is on track to crack the depth chart next season.

