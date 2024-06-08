Four-Star Wing Kanon Catchings Reportedly Set to Visit BYU Basketball
Top 40 recruit Kanon Catchings will visit the BYU basketball program, according to a report from Joe Tipton. Catchings, who signed with Purdue before recently requesting a release from his NLI, is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. He has a connection to the new BYU coaching staff in the form of new assistant coach Tim Fanning. Fanning was Catchings' coach at Overtime Elite.
Catchings will also take a visit to Florida State and he is considering another visit to Tennessee.
Catchings is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. He was ranked the third best prospect in Georgia in the 2024 class and a top 10 player nationally at his position. Catchings has premier length at 6'9 and he has the ability to his threes, make plays off the dribble, and play above the rim. His combination of size and skill will allow him to play a variety of positions at the college level.
BYU only has two more scholarships to fill on the 2024-2025 roster. Catchings would be a great fit should he choose BYU. He would elevate the competition, be available to develop into a key piece down the road, and perhaps contribute early in his college career. There's not a lot of room in the rotation as it stands today, but Catchings is talented enough to push for some minutes. His length, alongside projected lottery pick Egor Demin, could give new BYU coach Kevin a lot of length in the backcourt.
Young met with the media earlier this week and he said BYU plans to fill all 13 scholarships.