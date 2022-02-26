How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Pepperdine on Senior Night

On Thursday night, the BYU men's basketball beat LMU 79-59. The Cougars were led by Caleb Lohner who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. On Saturday night, the Cougars will look to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive against Pepperdine on senior night. BYU will honor four players before Saturday's game: Alex Barcello, Te'Jon Lucas, Richard Harward and Gavin Baxter.

The game tips off at 6:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPNU. Below is all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to watch BYU vs Pepperdine

TV: ESPNU

TV Talent: Eric Rothman, Dane Bradshaw

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 96% chance to win with an expected final score of 83-64.

ESPN BPI, the ESPN-owned college basketball predictive analytics algorithm, gives BYU a 95.9% chance to beat Pepperdine.

Bubble Watch

On Friday, ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi updated his NCAA tournament predictions. BYU was firmly on the bubble and listed as one of the "First Four Out". The Cougars must beat Pepperdine to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

