Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah

    Author:

    On Saturday night, the BYU men's basketball team travels to Salt Lake City to take on rival Utah. The Cougars come into the game with a perfect 5-0 including notable wins over Oregon and San Diego State. The Utes come into the game with a perfect 5-0 record of their own. The game tips off at 7:30 PM local time. Below is the information you'll need to watch the game.

    USATSI_17151777_168390393_lowres

    How to Watch BYU vs Utah

    TV/Streaming: PAC-12 Network
    Pregame: BYUtv

    Game Information

    BYU (5-0) vs. Utah (5-0)
    Saturday, Nov. 27
    Tip off: 7:30 p.m. MST
    Salt Lake City, Utah
    The Huntsman Center

    The Cougars are led by fifth-year senior Alex Barcello. Through fives games this season, Barcello is averaging 18.8 points per game on 60.4% shooting from the field. He also averages 3.2 assists per ga

    Utah will be present the greatest challenge of the season so far for BYU's young front court. The Utes are led by seven-footer Branden Carlson who averages 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

    Read More

    KenPom Prediction

    Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, expects a close game between the Cougars and the Utes. KenPom gives BYU a 57% chance to win with an expected final score of 70-68. 

    ESPN BPI Prediction

    ESPN BPI, a different predictive analytics tool created by ESPN, agrees with KenPom. ESPN BPI gives the Cougars a 56% chance to beat the Utes.

    Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

    Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

    Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

    Instagram - @BYU_SI

    USATSI_17151777_168390393_lowres

    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah

    46 seconds ago
    Micah Simon vs USC

    Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over USC

    21 minutes ago
    Tyler Allgeier vs Virginia

    The Four Games that will Determine BYU's NY6 Chances

    At least three of these four games need to go the Cougars' way to keep their slim NY6 hopes alive

    18 hours ago
    Ammon Hannemann vs Utah

    Who BYU Fans Should Cheer for on Thanksgiving Weekend

    The games that impact BYU begin as early as Thursday night

    Nov 25, 2021
    George Udo vs Houston

    5 Candidates to Be BYU’s Biggest Big 12 Football Rivals

    BYU's not-so-subtle arrival in the Big 12 is bound to ruffle some feathers.

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17063777_168390393_lowres

    Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_16735720_168390393_lowres

    BYU Bowl Projection Roundup

    Where the Cougars are projected to go bowling by national outlets

    Nov 24, 2021
    Lorenzo Fauatea vs Navy

    BYU DT Lorenzo Fauatea Out for the Season with an Injury

    Fauatea, who has been out the last few months with an injury, is officially out for the season

    Nov 24, 2021