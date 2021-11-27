How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah

On Saturday night, the BYU men's basketball team travels to Salt Lake City to take on rival Utah. The Cougars come into the game with a perfect 5-0 including notable wins over Oregon and San Diego State. The Utes come into the game with a perfect 5-0 record of their own. The game tips off at 7:30 PM local time. Below is the information you'll need to watch the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Utah

TV/Streaming: PAC-12 Network

Pregame: BYUtv

Game Information

BYU (5-0) vs. Utah (5-0)

Saturday, Nov. 27

Tip off: 7:30 p.m. MST

Salt Lake City, Utah

The Huntsman Center

The Cougars are led by fifth-year senior Alex Barcello. Through fives games this season, Barcello is averaging 18.8 points per game on 60.4% shooting from the field. He also averages 3.2 assists per ga

Utah will be present the greatest challenge of the season so far for BYU's young front court. The Utes are led by seven-footer Branden Carlson who averages 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

KenPom Prediction

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, expects a close game between the Cougars and the Utes. KenPom gives BYU a 57% chance to win with an expected final score of 70-68.

ESPN BPI Prediction

ESPN BPI, a different predictive analytics tool created by ESPN, agrees with KenPom. ESPN BPI gives the Cougars a 56% chance to beat the Utes.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI