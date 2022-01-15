How to Watch BYU Basketball at San Francisco
On Saturday night, BYU will look to rebound against San Francisco following a blowout loss to Gonzaga on Thursday night. The Cougars and the Dons tip off at 9:00 MT on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.
How to Watch BYU vs San Francisco
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
- Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
- Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
- Live stats: BYUCougars.com
Game Notes
On Thursday night at Gonzaga, the BYU men's basketball team put together one of its best offensive performances of the season. Despite scoring 84 points and shooting 13/29 from three, however, the Cougars still lost by 26 points. Gonzaga put together a historic offensive performance scoring 110 points shooting 69% from the field. Gonzaga star Drew Timme couldn't miss - he scored 30 points on 13/14 from the field.
The loss to Gonzaga dropped BYU to 14-4 on the season and 2-1 in WCC play.
San Francisco is hoping to crack the top three in the WCC standings this season. The Dons are 15-2 overall and 2-0 in WCC play. They are coming off a 97-73 victory over Loyola Marymount.
BYU leads the all-time series 22-9.
