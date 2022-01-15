Multiple BYU Coaches Reportedly Linked to Open Head Coaching Position at Hawaii

After a tumultuous couple of seasons in Honolulu, Hawaii head coach Todd Graham resigned on Friday night. BYU assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Ed Lamb was linked to the job shortly after the news broke. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that Lamb "finished second for the job two years ago."

Lamb, who also coaches safeties for the Cougars, has been responsible for recruiting the Hawaiian islands during his tenure at BYU. Lamb has recruiting connections beyond the island of O'ahu - where most FBS schools recruit. In 2020, for example, Lamb traveled to the island of Hawai'i to recruit defensive end prospect Alex Muti. Muti eventually signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class.

On Saturday morning, The Athletic reported that the list of candidates to replace Graham "starts with BYU special teams coordinator Ed Lamb, who was a finalist for the job when Graham was hired."

The Athletic also listed BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki as a candidate for the job. Tuiaki came to BYU with Kalani Sitake in 2016. In six years at BYU, Tuiaki has coordinated three defenses that finished in the top 25 in scoring defense (2016, 2018, 2020).

Should either Lamb or Tuiaki be offered the head coaching job at Hawaii, they could bring a few BYU assistant coaches with them. We will monitor this situation as it continues to progress.

Of note, former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae was one of the nine candidates listed by The Athletic.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI