How to Watch No. 9 BYU Basketball at Rival Utah

On Saturday night, the BYU basketball program will travel up 1-15 to take on rival Utah. The Cougars are looking to improve to 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since joining the Big 12, and eventually position themselves to be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Below is all the information you need to watch the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball at Utah

This game will be broadcast on ESPN. It will tipoff at 8:00 PM Mountain Time.

Time: 8:00 PM Mountain Time

Date: Saturday, January 10th, 2025

Channel: ESPN

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

KenPom Prediction

KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Utah. KenPom gives BYU an 89% chance to win with a projected final score of 88-74.

BYU is ranked 10th in KenPom and Utah is ranked 129th. The Utes are the worst team in the league according to KenPom.

BYU has struggled to win up in Salt Lake City over the last few years. The Cougars will look to get their first road win at Utah since the two became Big 12 peers.

Injury Update

BYU provided the initial availability report for the Utah game. BYU starting center Keba Keita is listed as questionable for this game. Keita missed BYU's last game against Arizona State due to injury. BYU turned to Khadim Mboup and Abdullah Ahmed to replace Keita's minutes. Ahmed made his first career start against the Sun Devils after joining the program midyear. Ahmed has been an effective rim protector in his short time at BYU.

Kennard Davis was a game-time decision against ASU. He was able to play in that game, and he is not listed on the injury report for this game.

A Chance to Get Out to a Strong Start in the Big 12

BYU is 3-0 in conference play and looking to improve to 3-0 with a win over Utah. The Cougars have a great chance to start 4-0 according to KenPom. If BYU beats rival Utah, BYU's chances to go 4-0 to start league play will increase to 89%.

After Utah, BYU will return home to take on the TCU Horned Frogs. BYU has an 89% chance to beat TCU according to KenPom. After the TCU game, BYU's schedule gets much more difficult. BYU will travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech. The following week, BYU will host no. 1 Arizona at home.

