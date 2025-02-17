Cougs Daily

How Transfers Out of the BYU Basketball Program Have Fared in 2024-2025

Casey Lundquist

Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinson (2) claps during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinson (2) claps during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Over the last two years, seven scholarship players have transferred away from the BYU basketball program. Most of those players transferred after Mark Pope left BYU for Kentucky. Then there was Collin Chandler who signed with BYU out of high school before deciding to follow Mark Pope to Kentucky after he got home. Today, we're checking in on those transfers to see where they are today and how they have fared since they left BYU.

Noah Waterman - Louisville

Jan 14, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) drives to the basket between Syracuse Orange forward Petar Majstorovic (6) and guard J.J. Starling (2) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Former BYU big man Noah Waterman entered the transfer portal and committed to Louisville. Waterman is averaging 20.5 minutes and 6.0 points per game on 25.5% shooting from three. For reference, Waterman averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 37.0% from three in his final year at BYU.

Atiki Ally Atiki - New Mexico

Atiki Ally Atiki transferred to New Mexico following the 2023-2024 season. Atiki is averaging 2.2 points per game this season and 9.3 minutes per game. He averaged 4.0 points per gama and 11.0 minutes per game in his last year at BYU.

Jaxson Robinson - Kentucky

Jaxson Robinson has been one of the most important players for Kentucky this season. Robinson is averaging 13.3 points per game, just short of the career high 14.2 points per game he averaged at BYU in 2023-2024.

Collin Chandler - Kentucky

Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) handles the ball during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As a true freshman at Kentucky, Collin Chandler is averaging 7.7 minutes per game and 1.2 points per game.

Marcus Adams Jr. - Cal State Northridge

Former BYU forward Marcus Adams Jr. transferred back home to Cal State Northridge. Adams Jr. has had a very productive sophomore season, averaging 15.9 points per game and shooting 39.8% from three.

Aly Khalifa - Louisville

Aly Khalifa underwent knee surgery and he has not played for Louisville this season.

Tanner Toolson - UVU

Tanner Toolson is averaging 12.0 points per game for UVU this season.

Braeden Moore - Oral Roberts

Braeden Moore spent just one year at BYU before transferring to Oral Roberts. Moore, now a sophomore, is averaging 3.4 points per game.

