Jersey Numbers of the BYU Basketball Newcomers
The first BYU basketball roster for the 2024-2025 season has been released on the official BYU website. Listed on the BYU roster are four scholarship newcomers: Keba Keita, Brody Kozlowski, Elijah Crawford, and Mawot Mag. Egor Demin is not officially on the roster yet while he works through the international admissions process. The jersey numbers* for the four newcomers were unveiled with the roster.
*Jersey numbers are subject to change before the start of the season.
Keba Keita #13
Utah Transfer Keba Keita, who was wearing no. 5 in the first BYU practice of the Summer, is listed at no. 13. Keita wore no. 13 during his two years at Utah. The Mali native is listed at 6'8 and 230 pounds on the roster.
Brody Kozlowski #6
Brody Kozlowski, a true freshman and former four-star prospect out of Corner Canyon High School, will wear no. 6. Kozlowski wore no. 15 at Corner Canyon, but that is the jersey number of junior Richie Saunders. Kozlowski is listed at 6'8 on the roster.
Mawot Mag #0
Mawot Mag, a senior transfer from Rutgers, will wear no. 0 next season. That jersey was previously worn by Noah Waterman who transferred to Louisville.
Elijah Crawford #2
True freshman point guard Elijah Crawford, who flipped his commitment from Stanford to BYU, is listed at no. 2 on the roster. No. 2 was worn by Jaxson Robinson last season before he transferred to Kentucky. Crawford is listed at 6'2 - he was listed at 6'1 during the recruiting process.
As previously mentioned, Egor Demin is not officially listed on the roster yet. He wore no. 3 for Real Madrid last year which is currently available.