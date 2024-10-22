10 True Freshmen Have Played Meaningful Snaps for BYU Football
BYU is in the middle of a potentially special season. The Cougars are 7-0, ranked no. 11 in the AP poll, and firmly in the Big 12 title hunt. For a BYU team that quite literally controls its path to the national championship, the primary objective is to win now. That's the headline and every other storyline in 2024 will take a back seat. However, there is a subplot developing during this special 2024 campaign and it's one that is rarely associated with a special season: a youth movement.
Through seven games, 10 true freshmen have played 25 or more offensive or defensive snaps for BYU. Another four true freshmen have played more than 50 snaps for the Cougars in 2024.
The opportunity to get freshmen reps while winning games in a Power Five league is not a luxury BYU has ever had before. The 2024 season has been a memorable one for sure, but the young talent on the roster indicates the future is bright for the BYU football program.
Tommy Prassas - S
True freshmen safety Tommy Prassas leads all true freshmen in snaps played at 118. Prassas has played in critical moments, including games against Kansas State where he returned a fumble for a touchdown and Oklahoma State where he had his first career interception.
Prassas was the highest-graded defender for the BYU defense against Oklahoma State and he was named the defensive MVP by Jay Hill.
Prassas is a future star for BYU.
Faletau Satuala - S
Former four-star recruit Faletau Satuala was the highest-rated recruit in the state of Utah in the 2024 class. Satuala was talented enough to see the field early, and he continues to see the field for the BYU defense. He has played 72 snaps for the BYU defense including 12 snaps against Oklahoma State.
Tre Alexander - CB
A third true freshmen from the BYU secondary that has played meaningful snaps: Tre Alexander. Alexander has played 61 snaps this season including a season high 19 against Kansas State.
Sione Moa - RB
If not for an injury suffered against Kansas State, Sione Moa probably would have played more this season. Moa has played 56 snaps this season and he is positioned to potentially get some carries in a backup role once he is fully recovered from injury.
Moa was a breakout performer against Kansas State, running for 76 yards on 15 carries.
Jonathan Kabeya - CB
Jonathan Kabeya is the backup nickel behind Jakob Robinson. He has played 48 snaps this season and he saw the field on Oklahoma State's final drive on Friday.
Viliami Po'uha - DE
True freshman defensive end Viliami Po'uha has seen his role increase over the last two games, playing 24 snaps. It was Po'uha that pressured Noah Fifita into throwing his first interception against BYU. Po'uha has only played 40 snaps and he has 4 total quarterback pressures. Po'uha is a future star for the BYU defensive line.
Pokaiaua Haunga - RB
In limited reps, true freshman running back Pokaiaua Haunga has been effective. Haunga has played 40 snaps and he has 100 total yards of offense in 14 touches.
Ephraim Asiata - DE
Ephraim Asiata played in five of the first six games and he's played 37 total snaps. He did not play against Oklahoma State.
Ryner Swanson - TE
In both of the last two games, BYU has tried to get the ball into Ryner Swanson's hands. Swanson has special abilities after the catch and he is a future star at BYU, but he needs some more time to develop as a blocker.
Cody Hagen - WR
Cody Hagen has been a fixture on special teams and he has also played 25 snaps on offense. If one more BYU wide receiver suffers an injury, Hagen could take on a role in the rotation.