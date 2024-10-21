Bowl Projections for BYU Football After 7-0 Start
On Friday night, BYU continued its special season by beating Oklahoma State in the final seconds. The Cougars are now 7-0 overall, 4-0 in conference play, and firmly in the hunt for a Big 12 title. After week eight, multiple national outlets continue to project BYU to the College Football Playoff.
ESPN - Kyle Bonagura
Projection: First round of playoff
Opponent: Texas
In Kyle Bonagura's projection, BYU would be the no. 10 seed and facing the Texas Longhorns who is the projected 7-seed. Bonagura actually projects BYU to be the highest-seeded Big 12 team and he gives the first-round bye to projected Mountain West champion Boise State. "I'm even more confident this week that Boise State is better than both of them and deserves to be in the No. 4 spot," Bonagura said.
ESPN - Mark Schlabach
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Ohio State
Schlabach disagrees with Bonagura and projects BYU to be the four-seed if the Cougars are Big 12 champions. Here was his rebuttal to Kyle Bonagura:
Action Network - Brett McMurphy
Projection: First round of playoff
Opponent: Penn State
Brett McMurphy has BYU as the no. 11 seed playing at no. 6 Penn State in the first round. In terms of matchups, this is one of the better ones for BYU. The Nittany Lions have one win against a ranked team: Illinois.
CBS Sports - Jerry Palm
Projection: First round of playoff
Opponent: Alabama
Jerry Palmer of CBS Sports, who isn't typically optimistic towards BYU, likes BYU to get an at-large birth in the CFP. Palm projects BYU as the no. 9 seed. The Cougars would travel to Alabama to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round. The winner would take on Texas in the quarterfinals.
247Sports - Brad Crawford
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Texas
Brad Crawford of 247Sports has projected BYU to the CFP over the last several weeks. Crawford likes BYU to win the Big 12 and face Texas in the quarterfinals.